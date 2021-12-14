Aseptic Packaging Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global aseptic packaging market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Aseptic packaging could be termed as the filling of a sterile product into a sterile container in order to prevent any infection. This enhances the product’s shelf life at ambient temperatures. In reality, there are multiple specific fields of applications viz, packaging of pre-sterilized and sterile products and packaging of non-sterile products to prevent any infection by microorganisms.

Aseptic packaging technique is much different from the usual canning process. There are several advantages sought by aseptic packaging technique such as low space consumption, high sterility, and enhanced shelf life of products at room temperatures. Aseptic packaging industry is highly driven by increase in urbanization in emerging economies and boom in food and beverage industries. Demand for convenience and ready-to-eat products is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

By material, aseptic packaging market is segmented as metal, paper & paperboard, plastic and glass & wood. By type, aseptic packaging industry segmentation comprises bottles & cans, bags & pouches and cartons. In terms of application, aseptic packaging market is bifurcated into food & beverage.

Geographic segmentation for aseptic packaging industry comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a significant market growth owing to rise in aseptic packaging in emerging economies. Increase in disposable income and urbanization is likely to boost the market growth in the following years.

North America and Europe displayed an upward trend in the global market scenario owing to rise in disposable income, strategic collaborations and increase in investments. The key players profiled in aseptic packaging market are Robert Bosch GmBH, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd, Bemis Company Inc, Schott AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, and IMA S.P.A.

