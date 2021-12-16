Gartner lists HoduSoft as Emerging Favorites for Predictive Dialer Software

Denver, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Unified communications software provider HoduSoft today announced that it has been recognized as Emerging Favorites in the 2021 Predictive Dialer Software list by Gartner entity Capterra. HoduSoft’s contact center software HoduCC made the cut to reach the spot in over 132 products on the back of its advanced Predictive Dialer Software.

Capterra is part of Gartner Digital Markets and serves as the free web resource for business software. The online platform features reviews and insights from over 1.5 million users across more than 800 software categories.

“Gartner is a trendsetter and leader that the industry looks upon for insights. We cannot be happier to be featured in the prestigious list by Capterra among renowned names. Our endeavor is to bring the most innovative and advanced technology to all customers. The recognition by Capterra is a testament that we are able to serve our customers well,” said HoduSoft Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati.

With a predictive dialer, you can maximize efficiency with a much higher number of calls depending on the system algorithm. A contact center agent can automatically answer the next call when connected with the lead. Predictive dialing ensures that more calls are placed in an efficient manner, with little manual intervention.

“Predictive Dialer Software is today useful for every business that aims to continually communicate with its customers. By placing it within HoduCC contact center software, we envisage to offer our customers cutting-edge calling technology to help them compete globally and stay ahead of the customer support services curve,” he added.

Emerging Favorites lists comprise products that rate very high in satisfaction (sometimes higher than top performers) even though they are less known when compared to the toppers. The products which did not sufficiently meet the platform’s requirement for functionality and reviews were eliminated.

HoduCC is a popular contact center software system used by over 250 customers around the world.

About Capterra

Gartner’s company, Capterra is the leading resource for businesses trying to find a quality software product. By using free interactive tools and detailed product information, a consumer can compare multiple software side-by-side to select one that fits his needs.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes.

Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps growing call and contact center teams resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

