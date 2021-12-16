Children around the world give their verdict on the Earth’s future

We asked children from around the world to draw ‘the Earth in 50 years’ – here’s what they did…



London, UK, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Young people across the globe have been asked to draw how they think the Earth will look in 50 years time. The interactive study, conducted by Educational Resource Publisher, Twinkl, has shown how well aware younger generations are of the climate crisis. Deforestation, pollution and litter were common features.





It is often understood how much adults are aware of global warming. However, younger generations will inherit the greater effect of climate change. In order to assess their knowledge and facilitate discussions about climate change in the classroom, Twinkl asked thousands of school-age learners to colour and draw how they believed the world will look in 2071.

Over 3000 children took part in the international drawing challenge, which took place from 31st October to 12th November 2021 in line with the COP 26 Climate Change Conference. The young participants were from the UK, and other countries around the world.







Across all countries, littering emerged as the most commonly drawn issue with 25% of all drawings featuring overflowing rubbish bins and waste on the streets.



In the UK, littering and air pollution stood out as the most concerning issues from the perspective of children. Littering and air pollution made up 50% of all drawings (25% each), of which there were over 1000.



In India, however, 76% of all drawings featured either drought or deforestation.



Almost half of children in Greece, a country with one of the longest coastlines in the world, had water pollution at the forefront of their concerns with 48% of drawings featuring a polluted ocean.

Jonathan Seaton, Twinkl’s CEO said of the project: “Children really are the future, and they are going to face a lot of upcoming situations related to global warming. As Twinkl has a direct line to young learners around the world through our network of inspiring educators, this initiative was a fantastic opportunity to see what their perspectives are surrounding the climate crisis”.

The most apparent consensus was that the vast majority of children, regardless of location, perceived the Earth to be in a greatly worse position than at present. This shows a surprisingly aware understanding of the problems we are facing. For many, this could help them to see why action is required, in order for this to not become reality.





Despite fears for the future, however, drawings also showed a hope for a better planet, with sustainable energy choices, planting new trees and walking or biking instead of travelling by car or plane populating drawings and themes like ‘being in nature’ and ‘living with animals’ or even just enjoying time ‘on a beautiful beach’.







Children are not naïve to the climate crisis and are already thinking about the world they want to see. “A world with snow, ice skating, unlimited food and rainbows” or “a world that is happy and dancing” may be attainable after all if we start making real, impactful change now.

