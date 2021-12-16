Phoenix, AZ, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rocks and other foreign debris can cause damage to your windshield. The impact of something that hits your windshield can leave behind chips, cracks or can even shatter your windshield. If your windshield has been damaged, you may be curious as to how a windshield is repaired. Here are the three common methods used for windshield glass repair.

Windshield Patch

A windshield patch is typically sold in do-it-yourself repair kits. This type of repair method is rarely used by professionals as it is not the most effective repair methods. If you have a chip or small crack on your windshield, you apply the film or patch over the area after cutting it down to size. You then smooth the patch out and allow it to cure. This causes it to harden, strengthening the affected area. A patch does not work its way down into the crack or chip and does not strengthen the glass. It simply helps to hold the area together to prevent further cracking.

Windshield Resin

Windshield resin is the windshield glass repair method used most often by professionals repairing chips or cracks on your car’s windshield. Resin is injected into the chip or crack. A heat source is then used to heat up the area, causing the resin to harden. As it does so, the resin slightly expands, working to fill in the chips or cracks. This helps to prevent the crack or chip from spreading and helps strengthen the affected area.

Replacing the Windshield

The last method of windshield glass repair is replacing the windshield. Not every chip or crack can be repaired. If a chip is larger than a quarter, it may not be able to be filled. If a crack is larger than the size of a dollar bill, it should not be repaired. If a chip or crack has been repaired before and continues to grow, it should not be repaired again.

Lastly, some chips or cracks are not clean. They have other chips or cracks branching off of the original chips or cracks. These should not be repaired either. If you notice any of these issues, your windshield should be replaced rather than repaired. This involves removing your old windshield and inserting a completely new piece of glass into the area. This is a job that is best left to the professionals and should never be done on your own.

Do you have a chip or rack in your windshield? Do you need to have it filled or replaced? If so, let Only 1 Auto Glass Replacement help. We are vehicle glass replacement specialists in Phoenix, AZ 85018. Give us a call today to set up an appointment at (855) 213-0100.