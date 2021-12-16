Benefits of Maritime Software in the Shipping Industry

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s world, shipping plays an important role in the economy, with over 90% of the world’s trade carried by sea. To enhance the safety as well as the efficiency of maritime transport, protect the sea and the marine environment, it is inevitable to have modern amenities that support communication.

The use of digital technologies helps with collecting, storing, processing, presenting, and distributing data to the participants in the maritime industry. Effective communication between various entities of any industry keeps the flow of knowledge intact, hence the information exchange in the maritime industry proves to be equally important.

How is maritime software important?

It offers better trade

A good software system will aid in improving the scope of global trade. The cargo information about ships leaving from various ports, connecting ships’ schedules can all be communicated and improve trade.

Looks out for the safety of ships

A well-connected information exchange system will keep maritime accidents at bay, and moreover allows better coordination between the ships. The system can provide rapid information exchange that will help reach the ships in times of emergencies.

Has improved warehouse management

Through integration with a warehouse management system or an enterprise resource planning software, the automation decreases time and resources put into data entry. This improves supply chain visibility, lowers freight delivery costs, and makes for better business decisions.

Has a reduced chance for human error

A proper system will be able to manage all the logistics, without having to worry about human errors. Shipping and logistics softwares eliminate such concerns by verifying each aspect of a shipment.

Can connect mariners

Through maritime softwares, there is not only an exchange of knowledge, but of valuable experience too. Mariners will be able to learn from their peer group about handling maritime accidents, running into emergency situations and so on.

The abundant data streams arriving from all parts of the value chain play a major role in improving the regulation of shipping operations and optimising commercial operations. When investing in maritime-optimised software solutions, a team of trained customer support representatives works in accordance with seafarers.

Therefore, choosing a maritime-friendly solution for software will minimise the time and attention required to adapt the service to an organisation. In short, the ship and shore must be brought closer together to harness the power of data