ITU Translation – Translation Agency Based In Miami Launches New Website

2017 has been an eventful year for ITU Translation, the leading provider for document translation services and language services in Miami because they conclude the year by upgrading their abilities to provide a complete digital experience to document translation services.

ITU Translation has created a new website to make its services more easily available to worldwide and local businesses located in Miami who are searching for a translation agency at their doorstep. And also the new website aims to reach out to businesses and investors located abroad who are searching for a translation agency located in Miami.

To accommodate the business requirements of clients anywhere and anytime, ITU’s team has been working on offering clients a technology-driven, automated and faster user experience. Clients can now ask for document translation services and language services much easier, with flexible turnaround times and at competitive costs.

Because of the recently developed website, clients can now get immediate quotes, order, manage and pay for their document translation services requests online. The whole process is smooth, allowing customers to request translation and language projects and upload files right to the platform within minutes.

From ITU Translation’s website, clients can find details on the following services:

ITU Translation offers their clients access to a personalized online platform where they can place orders for their services anytime, 24/7, track their invoices, and see all of their task files, all in a protected space that protects the full confidentiality of their previous and current translation documents. No files are exchanged via email, and no documents leave this space, access to which is secured on a per user basis. They can also create custom workflows for clients with recurring document translation requirements to automate purchase orders and project assignments.

The agency provides document translation services in several language combinations, from the most frequent to the rarest. Based on requirements and budget, the client can pick between a translation only, a translation with a second edit, or maybe a translation with proofreading. ITU Translation provides flexible services and prices that fulfil client requirements and constraints. The power of technological resources combined with the knowledge of project managers guarantees high-quality document translation services .

ITU Translation’s team of professional and multilingual project managers manages requests swiftly, caters to clients’ particular requirements and can also provide services in the following languages: Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, and Haitian Creole.

ITU Translation will also launch a blog section on their website, to which clients can receive the latest updates on industry-related topics like Translation, Language Technology, Content Creation as well as other relevant topics.

Overall, the fully-fledged digitized method targets to provide fast content, better ideas and bigger achievement for all businesses wherever they operate all over the world.

Access the new website here: https://itutranslationservices.com/

