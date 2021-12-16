Automatic Labelling Machines for Better Productivity

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — An automatic labelling machine plays an important role in your company’s strategy. Your product’s ingredients, name, quantity, price and other details will be listed on the labels. Labels are also required for quality compliance, imperative for your product to be sold in the market. The thought of which and what type of labelling machine is ideal for your various products has definitely crossed your mind. To ensure product safety, the sole identity of the brand and compliance with trade regulations, packaging activities are considered essential.

Worldpack’s machines are designed with simplicity, yet function efficiently and are dependable and easy to operate. This company has been in the market for a considerable amount of time and has a strong core team with more than 20 years of experience in the field of automatic labelling solutions. We look into the requirements of the client and are hence able to create custom solutions. It’s our goal to provide comprehensive solutions on time and respond to queries quickly. We use the latest technology and high-quality parts to build our machines.

Our machines can label products at high speeds of up to 700 bottles per minute. The Worldpack bottle sticker labelling machine provides high efficiency, accuracy, speed and quality required for modern packaging. A bottle sticker labelling machine is capable of labelling a large number of products without any errors. Multiple products ranging from wine and spirits to cosmetics can be labelled efficiently. Our company’s labelling machines are widely used by a variety of industries because of its impressive features and use of latest technology and high-quality parts. There are no “change parts required” with the automatic model’s roller spacing device.

