One on One Interview on Ask Sharifah Videocast and Podcast Helps Businesses Grow and Expand

California, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Sharifah Hardie host of Ask Sharifah Videocast and Podcast today announced new interview availability for business owners, CEOs, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, celebrities, and influencers interested in growing and expanding their reach with her year end offer.

In Ask Sharifah Videocast & Podcast interviews Ms. Hardie provides guests a platform to share the challenges and victories that led them to where they are today. Interviews with Ms. Hardie in this business focused interview series will be a complete game-changer for business owners seeking more media exposure.

Sharifah Hardie provides her clients with all the benefits of a media relations team at a great value. With over 25 years of business experience and over a decade of experience as a talk show host, Ms. Hardie knows how to showcase businesses in a way that will drive customers to them. She has a proven track record of creating compelling content for her viewers and uses multiple platforms such as AskSharifah.com website, IT TV Network , social media pages etc. to showcase the video interviews to a large number of viewers.

With thousands of unique viewers visiting the Facebook pages and nearly 10 times as many people visiting the Ask Sharifah website, the interview is guaranteed maximum exposure. Incredible exposure that interviewees get quickly leads to new customers and followers.

Audio from the video interview is also uploaded to Ask Sharifah Podcast, which is available on iHeardRadio, Apple iTunes Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Poderly, RadioPublic and the top podcasting platforms.

Every business owner or entrepreneur who is interested in media exposure for business success should schedule an interview. To schedule a Videocast and Podcast interview with Sharifah Hardie, please visit https://www.asksharifah.com/ask-sharifah-videocast-podcast

About Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant, Candidate for 2024 California State Senate District 33, President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area, CEO of IT TV – Intellectual Television, Founder of Black Guest List and an influencer.

Sharifah Hardie is Host of Ask Sharifah Videocast and Podcast, The Round Table Talk Show, as well as the author of Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur – How to Discover the Entrepreneur in You and the ebook, Everything You Need to Know About Social Media Marketing. Sharifah was a Long Beach City Council Candidate in the 2020 March 3rd Primary Election and is a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert.