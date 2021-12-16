Ascott crowned world’s leading serviced apartment brand at World Travel Awards 2021

Singapore, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), has clinched the coveted title of ‘World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ at the Grand Final of World Travel Awards 2021, a prestigious global event that celebrates the best of the best in hospitality. This follows Ascott being named ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Oceania at the regional World Travel Awards 2021 in October 2021. Ascott achieved the top honours in Asia and Middle East for the sixth straight year as well as in Oceania for the second consecutive year.

Sweeping a total of 28 accolades at the Grand Final and regional World Travel Awards this year, Ascott emerged as the biggest winner with the greatest number of awards received amongst serviced apartment players. In addition to the global and regional tier awards, Ascott was also voted ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mr Kevin Goh, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer said: “To be recognised during such extraordinary times is a strong validation of our quality lodging properties, as well as Ascott’s efforts to provide a haven for all our guests, a safe home away from home. I am honoured to celebrate this incredible achievement with our staff who selflessly put the needs of others above their own. I am also grateful for the strong support from our owners, partners, and business associates.”

“Despite COVID-19, Ascott continues to be the accommodation of choice for guests. This year, Ascott was the first hospitality company in the world to offer guests complimentary health, wellness, and security support during their stay. We have also added seven hotel brands to form a network of 14 brands on our new online platform discoverasr.com. Ascott is also on track to achieve a record number of new units signed this year and the highest ever property openings. These are testaments of a resilient team whom in the harshest of winters never lost sight of spring. We are excited to bring this positive momentum forward into 2022 and continue to deliver more of what Ascott has to offer,” added Mr Goh.

Ascott’s latest win at the Grand Final of World Travel Awards 2021 adds to its achievement at the Travel Weekly Asia 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Ascott won ‘Best Serviced Residence Group – Asia Pacific’ on 8 December 2021 for the sixth consecutive year. Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards honour exceptional leaders of the travel and tourism industry endorsed by the travel community.

Ascott also recently won the titles of ‘Best Serviced Residence Brand’ in Asia Pacific and ‘Best Serviced Apartment Company’ in the United Kingdom at the Business Traveller Awards 2021, with Ascott steadfastly retaining the former title for 18 consecutive years since the award category was introduced in 2004. The Business Traveller Awards recognise the best in the travel and hospitality industry voted by readers of the Business Traveller magazine who are frequent business travellers.

Launches ‘Thank You’ campaign with 28 million Ascott Star Rewards bonus points giveaway

In celebration of Ascott receiving the title of ‘World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ at the World Travel Awards 2021, Ascott is giving away up to 28 million Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) bonus points to members of Ascott’s loyalty programme.

For every direct booking, including those made on discoverasr.com from now to 31 December 2021, members enjoy 3,888 ASR bonus points. The promotion is eligible for stays between 16 December 2021 and 31 March 2022. For more information on the ‘Thank You’ campaign, visit: here.

Ascott continues to reassure guests and deliver operational excellence

As the hospitality industry persevered for the second year amid the global pandemic, Ascott continues to reassure its guests and step up its operational excellence, offering guests with a safe home away from home.

World’s first hospitality company to offer a comprehensive suite of global telehealth, telecounselling and travel security advisory to guests

In May 2021, Ascott announced a global partnership with International SOS, where guests can receive on-demand quality care from medical and security experts. The complimentary services are part of Ascott’s enhanced ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment to provide stringent hygiene and safety standards, wellness support and implement sustainable practices.

Unifies lodging brands on one global online travel booking platform on discoverasr.com

In July 2021, Ascott launched discoverasr.com, a single global online travel booking platform that provides guests with one-stop access to Ascott’s more than 400 serviced apartments, coliving spaces and hotels with a total of about 77,000 units, across more than 130 cities in over 30 countries, of which more than 10,000 units across 62 properties under TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA) are available for the first time.

Introduces greater value and flexibility for ASR members

ASR members continue to enjoy a slew of perks, from the ASR points purchase feature and promotions where members can purchase ASR points and be rewarded with bonus points; to the ASR Elite Status Match and CapitaStar-ASR Points Exchange programmes that allow ASR members to gain more perks or upgrade their membership tier.

In addition to the integration of TAUZIA’s hotels onto discoverasr.com, members of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme will also be part of ASR. Existing MTP members can sign up for an ASR membership to receive extra privileges and bonus points. Their membership tier would also be matched accordingly within the ASR.

ASR members also enjoy greater convenience and flexibility with the Discover ASR mobile app. It provides ASR members with contactless services where they can search for deals, manage their membership, purchase and redeem ASR points, perform mobile check-in and check-out, and make contactless payment. Launched in October 2020, the app has received over 220,000 downloads to date.

The mobile app’s latest features include allowing guests to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests; earn ASR points if they opt out of housekeeping service as part of Ascott’s Go Green initiative; and share feedback on their stay through a pulse survey in the mobile app. Guests staying with Ascott can access the in-app social wall and private messaging features which allow them to interact with fellow guests or communicate privately with the serviced residence’s front desk. Guests will soon be able to purchase vouchers via the app for their next stay.