Seamless Pipe Manufacturing by Mandrel Mill Process

Vadodara, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Steel pipes are long, hollow tubes that are primarily used to transport goods from one place to another. They are primarily manufactured using one of two processes, resulting in either a welded pipe or a seamless pipe. Raw steel is initially cast into a more practical beginning form in both manufacturing procedures (hot billet or flat strip). The heated steel billet is then stretched out into a seamless pipe, or the edges of the flat steel strip are forced together and sealed with a weld to form a pipe. This post will look at how the Mandrel Mill Process is used to make seamless pipes.

Mandrel Mill Process

A solid round steel billet is utilised in the Mandrel Mill Process. A rotary hearth furnace is used to charge the billet. A small hole is punched into the end of the billet when it is discharged from the rotary hearth furnace. This indentation helps with rotational piercing by serving as a starting point.

Rotary piercing is a high-speed, dynamic rolling method that involves crossing a preheated billet between two barrel-shaped rolls. The cross rolling produces significant tensile stresses in the billet’s centre. As the metal exits the process, it flows along with the roll and over a piercer point due to the design of the piercer rolls. A high-temperature, water-cooled alloy tool that allows the metal to flow over it as the pipe shell is being formed is called the piercer point. The pierced pipe shell is instantly transported to the floating mandrel mill after completion.

Eight rolling stands with 16 rolls and a set of mandrel bars make up the floating mandrel mill. These mandrel bars are placed into the perforated pipe shell and then transported to the mandrel mill, where they are rolled into an intermediate-sized pipe shell. Concerning the resultant dimension, the mandrel bar sets the mechanism of moving the shell of the pipe shell via the mandrel mill with the mandrel bar inside functions as a control to establish an intermediate standard outer diameter (OD) and a controlled wall thickness.

The mandrel mill shell is put to heat in a reheat furnace to finish the final rolling process and achieve its final dimensions and microstructural properties. The tube undergoes high-pressure water descaling after exiting the reheat furnace, removing the iron oxide scale generated in the furnace. For optimal surface quality, a clean, scale-free surface is essential.

The stretch mill further reduces the pipe shell to the required proportions. After that, the pipes are transported to the cutoff mechanism, cut to the required length. After that, the pipes are wrapped and sent to be finished and inspected before being shipped.