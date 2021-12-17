Demand for Avocado Oil to Expand at a Volume CAGR of 6.7% Through 2026

Avocado Oil market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Avocado Oil market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Increasing health awareness among people due to prevalence of chronic diseases and heart related disorders owing to improper diet and lifestyle is expected to be a major driving factor for the consumption of avocado oil. Advances in medical science and innovations in food nutrition have made it possible in producing essential oils that offer health benefits and are used in treating several health problems. Avocado oil is no exception. The growing popularity of this product has up surged its demand across various regions in the globe.

Fact.MR analysis on the global market for avocado oil reveals that the global avocado oil market is expected to witness stellar growth in the coming years. To back it up, the research anticipates that the sale of avocado oil in various applications across the globe is expected to surpass an estimate of US$ 1700 Mn. Moreover, the global avocado oil market is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.7% during the period of assessment, 2017-2026, which reflects that volume sales of the product across the global scenario.

Manufacturers involved in the production of avocado oil are adopting various expansion strategies to increase their foothold in the market and by expanding their product lines. For example, Chosen Foods, a San Diego based company, has been acquired by Mexican company Sesajal S.A. de C.V. which claims to be a huge supplier of avocado oil. With this acquisition, the Mexican company can gain penetrating into foreign markets as products from Chosen Foods are largely sold across the United States and Canada, making it a beneficial target market for avocado oil in the coming years.

Key participants in the global avocado oil market include La Tourangelle Inc., The Village Press, Tron Hermanos S.A. De C.V., BIO Planète, Kevala International Llc., Avocado Global Pte Ltd., SESAJAL S.A. de C.V., CHOSEN FOODS LLC, Avocado Oil De Mexico, Bella Vado and Olivado Ltd.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global avocado oil market has been provided below on the basis of product, application, sales channel, source, and region.

Product Application Sales Channel Source Region Extra-virgin Oil Retail Specialty Stores Hass North America Virgin Oil Cosmetics and Personal Care Modern Trade Fuertes Latin America Pure Oil Medicinal Drug Stores Other Sources Europe Blends Oil Other Applications Online Stores Japan Other Sales Channels APEJ MEA

Key Highlights on the Global Avocado Oil Market

Region wise, Latin America is expected to showcase higher consumption of avocado oil in the coming years. Growth of the avocado oil market in this region is largely driven by avocado oil sales and exports from Mexico, which is the largest producer of avocado oil. Moreover, North America has shown high growth potential for avocado oil market owing to higher demand for the product due to health benefits it offers. North America avocado oil market is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

Extra-virgin avocado oil has gained high traction since past years. The sale of extra-virgin avocado oil is the largest as compared to other avocado oil product types. This is mainly because extra-virgin oil has a higher smoke point. It is produced at lower temperatures owing to which it has higher nutritional value, strong flavor and aroma. It has natural taste and is extensively used for spreading, emulsifying, drizzling and dipping in cooking applications

By application, the retail segment is expected to lead the global avocado oil market. The sale of avocado oil for medicinal and cosmetic and personal care applications is also expected to trigger the growth of the global market during the forecast period

