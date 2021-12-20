Fruugo Confirms Partnership With Ship2anywhere

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Fruugo, which owns and operates a high growth and profitable global cross-border marketplace using its own proprietary technology and data science, announces it has partnered with international delivery service Ship2Anywhere to help simplify shipping solutions for merchants who are looking to expand their cross-border business.

By partnering with Ship2Anywhere, Fruugo merchants will be able to access a fully integrated technology solution that will allow them to ship across a wide range of multi-carrier delivery options on an international scale, all at a cut-down shipping rate. The integration will give Fruugo sellers the capability to seamlessly import all sales orders in real-time to the Ship2Anywhere dashboard, which will then allow them to select their shipping service across a range of providers including S2A Express, DHL Express, Seko Logistics, FedEx, Pitney Bowes and various others.

Merchants will benefit from an online shipping portal that allows data-driven decision making, tailored speeds and modes of shipping, and fully automated technology solutions to fulfil and automate shipments for cross-border compliance.

The Ship2Anywhere system, which currently looks after 10,000 customers, will also populate tracking information, and close orders upon completion.

Phil Booker, head of partnerships at Fruugo, believes the partnership is an exciting one for both Fruugo merchants and customers. “With 93 per cent of all sales on Fruugo being cross border, Ship2Anywhere’s advanced shipping technology and comprehensive range of cost-effective delivery solutions is very exciting. Many new merchants on Fruugo are experiencing cross-border selling for the first time, so it is reassuring to partner with a company like Ship2Anywhere that remove so many of the complexities they can be faced with, alongside the fantastic shipping rates offered. Ship2Anywhere are particularly strong in outbound from the US and Australia, which will benefit merchants in those countries who are looking to sell on Fruugo.”

Andrew Mastromanno, CEO of Ship2Anywhere, states “Ship2Anywhere and Fruugo have a very exciting range of synergies, which stems from helping merchants sell on an international scale. It was inevitable the respective companies would cross paths and team up. Fruugo is a fantastic company with great, like-minded people who are well aligned to helping each other succeed for long term success, and we look forward to introducing them to our growing base”