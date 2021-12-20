Why you should consider SAFe Agilist certification course?

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Many organizations are showing interest in hiring Certified SAFe experts and are ready to pay good salary packages. If you are new to SAFe or wish to implement it in your organization, then Leading SAFe Certification is the right choice for you.

The SAFe Agilist Certification is a good way to increase your job opportunities. It will help you develop competence and mastery in Lean-Agile practices and help you reach leadership position.

In this section, we will discuss in detail why you need to consider SAFe Agilist Certification course. Before that, lets have a general overview of SAFe Certification training, and who is a SAFe Agilist.

What Is SAFe?

SAFe is a great approach for organizations with a global presence. It’s designed to align the needs of businesses and technical teams in a way that helps them move quickly and efficiently towards delivering value to customers. The SAFe framework can be applied to multiple levels of an organization, from small teams to entire enterprises.

What is SAFe Agilist Certification?

This certification highlights knowledge of the agile process, agile leadership, and project management skills. It gives recognition about individual’s skills about how to apply SAFe practices to all types of projects. This includes scaling Lean Start-ups to Large or Complex Enterprises.

SAFe Agilist Certification Course

It is an instructor-led two-day course designed to educate and certify people in the principles of SAFe agile, and SAFe Agilist roles. The SAFe Agilist Certification course is designed for those individuals who have been working on agile project management framework and have been exposed to the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) as well as those who are looking to become a Certified SAFe Agilist.

Who Is SAFe Agilist?

A SAFe Agilist is an agile practitioner who implements the principles and practices of Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) to maximize enterprise agility. They understand and can transform the business context of an organization to agile practices such as Lean Thinking, DevOps, and Continuous Delivery.

The goal of SAFe Agilist is to understand the business and its goals, understand how agile principles can help achieve those goals, and then use that knowledge to utilize for agile principles. The SAFe Agilist helps teams create an environment that fosters agility from within the organization.

Benefits Of Taking SAFe Agilist Certification Course

Career Advancement

Certification training helps developers, project managers, and other leaders get competitive edge in their careers. As a Certified SAFe Agilist, you can expect an average annual salary of about $112K/year.

Gain The Knowledge

You will get introduced to the latest SAFe methodology and learn how to adopt and implement it. The course will give a high-level overview of SAFe practices and provide hands-on experience on it that will allow you to apply it in an enterprise.

Lean-agile Mindset

This SAFe Agilist Certification Course helps learners develop a lean-agile mindset that is essential for agile project management. This certification training will provide you with all the knowledge you need to be able to take on SAFe projects confidently.

Manage SAFe Implementation Challenges

The skills you gain during this training will allow you to connect cross-functional teams, build better collaboration between various departments while creating added value for customers and aligning with the company’s goals.

What Is The SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India?

The SAFe Agilist certification is a cost-effective online course that can be taken up at any location in 2-days. The exam fee of your first attempt is included in the course fee. SAFe Agilist Certification Cost would be around INR45,000 to INR60,000 and thats inclusive of all taxes.

Conclusion

As the world moves towards Scaled agile processes, there are more opportunities for you. You can become an invaluable member of your team by becoming Certified SAFe Agilist with a lean-agile mindset. This SAFe Agilist certification is a valuable certification for those who want to advance their career as an Agile Practitioner. To kick off your professional career, this SAFe Agilist certification Course is the right option.