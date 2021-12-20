Leading SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Leading SAFe certification training is a leadership course where case studies and patterns as well as anti-patterns are shared. So it’s good to have at least five years of experience because it will help you understand in a much better way as you would have dealt with.

Pre-requisites for Leading SAFe 5.1 Certification Training

It’s good to have good scrum knowledge and experience because we are going to scale agile. Leading SAFe is about scaling agility. We are going to talk about agility and scaling agility needs agility in place. During training, we are going to talk about agility and then see how do we scale. So if you have good scrum knowledge and good agile experience, it’s definitely going to be helpful.

The 2-Day Safe Agilist Training Workshop

At the end of the two-day workshop, you are eligible to attend and clear the exam which will help you get safe agility certification, making you eligible for a digital batch which says you are a certified safe agilist and you also get one year membership in safe community where you get a lot of resources, get to interact with similar leaders who are part of the community. You can post your questions; you can listen to what people say and learn from each other. There’s a lot of resources that the safe leaders have put in like videos and materials and so on, which you can use it for your future reference.

When you come to workshop what you get to hear is not only the concepts like what is safe and what is agile but we also get to learn sharing of our experiences. There’s a lot of success stories and learnings that we are going to share so that you learn from our experience. Our objective is not to enable you to just get a certification, but we make sure that at the end of two days when you go you have a bundle of knowledge that you can go and start practicing immediately in your office.

Leading SAFe trainers come and train participants, share experiences and collaborate with you. Trainers take your specific problems and see how they can contribute to give a solution on your safe implementation. Being part of community, you learn from others and share information with each other.

