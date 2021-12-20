SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India and Different Features of Leading SAFe 5.1 Certification

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — We will begin by discussing different kind of Leading SAFe 5.1 Certifications that are available for you to choose from. We will also discuss how do you prepare for the SAFe certification and what you take away from the certification.

Need for Leading SAFe Certified Professionals

Well, many of the concepts like using small self-organizing teams work well for small projects, but what happens if you have like 20 to 30 member teams?

Guidance may be lacking when it comes to coordinating multiple teams working on a large-scale project. There are certain challenges that an organization may come across when scaling agile. For large scale projects, lack of long-term planning, lack of innovation, lack of synchronization and coordination between teams, lack of agile practice at management levels and all that.

That is why a lot of agile frameworks are now available for large scale enterprise projects. Scaled agile framework is also one of them. Scaled agile framework which is also known as SAFe is an agile framework which uses a combination of existing lean and agile principles and combines them into a framework for large-scale projects.

Leading SAFe Certification and Concept of Agile Development

It’s primarily based on three bodies of knowledge which is nothing but agile development, lean product development, and system thinking. It is designed to give a team flexibility and help them manage some of the challenges that organizations encounter when scaling agile.

SAFe Agilist Certification

SAFe describes how to leverage existing agile frameworks such as lean, Kanban, scrum, and all that and apply them at different levels like team level, program level, and portfolio level.

Role of SAFe Agilist in Large Organizations

These professional certification programs provide a valid, reliable, and consistent method of assisting the candidate on SAFe skills, knowledge, and mindset. So, as you guys know SAFe is for scaling agile, for large scale projects. So obviously you’ll be having different kind of people involved and different kind of roles involved.

So SAFe offers different kind of certifications, which are role specific. For example, you have Leading SAFe which is for SAFe agile certification, then there’s SAFe program consultant certification, SAFe Release Train Eengineer certification, then the SAFe Scrum Master certification, advance Scrum Master certification, Agile software engineers, and many more.

SAFe Agilist Certification Cost in India and Global Recognition

Certified SAFe professionals are globally recognized for their ability to successfully execute large-scale projects based on agile and lean principles, so earning Leading SAFe Certifications will give you a major lead over your peers and place you at the helm of agile transformation.

This Leading SAFe certification is for candidates who wants to gain knowledge to lead a lean agile enterprise by leveraging the framework and also by utilizing SAFe’s underlying principles, which are derived from lean system thinking, agile development, product development flow, and DevOps.

What will you learn during SAFe Agile Certification?

You will learn how to become a lean thinking teacher, you will learn to apply the values and principles of a lean agile mindset, you must create high-performing teams and trains by establishing mission and purpose. You will also learn how to lead the transformation with safe implementation.

You will learn how to drive or how to release products on demand with continuous delivery pipeline. You will learn how to support PI planning which is nothing but program increment planning and events that are associated with successful program execution. You will also learn how to coordinate multiple ARTS, that’s nothing but agile release trains with a solution chain. You will learn how to establish alignment which is one of the important core values and execution with strategic themes and lean portfolio management and all that. So basically, by getting SAFe agile certified you are learning all these key points.

So, in simple terms, you’ll gain the knowledge which is essential to lead a lean agile enterprise by leveraging the scaled agile framework and its underlying principles. So, these principles are basically derived from lean agile product development flow.

Who can take Leading SAFe Certification training?

Well, a lot of people in different kind of professions or roles can take up the certification. For example, you are an infrastructure manager or if you are involved in product and product line management or if you are program and project manager, portfolio manager, process lead, Enterprise Architect solution architect, executive, leader, manager, director, VP, etc. Anybody can take the SAFe agile certification if they want to lead entire organization based on lean agile principles.

Road Map to Get SAFe Agile Certification

So, your first step is that you’ll have to appear for 2-day Leading SAFe training course that will prepare you for SAFe agile certification exam. So, this training basically discusses the five core competencies which are needed for your organization to become a lean enterprise. You will also learn and practice skills which are required.

Let’s start by prerequisites. First, everyone is welcome to attend the two-day SAFe training course regardless of experience. However, it’s better if you have certain skills. For example, if you have experience in scrum, it’s very much better. It’s good to have five plus years of experience in fields like software development, testing, business analyst, project management, project management, etc.

Once the exam begins candidates will have about 90 minutes, that’s 1.5 hours to complete the exam and the number of questions that you must attempt in 90 minutes is 45. So, watch your passing score. If you get 34 out of 45 which is approximately 75% then you’ll be considered as a member of SAFe community as you have passed the exam and you’ll be certified.

Exam is usually in English language and lastly the SAFe Agilist certification cost in India that you’ll have to pay for the first time in your attempt is usually included in the 2-day mandatory course that you take up. After that, if you have not cleared the exam, for every subsequent attempt that you take you’ll have to pay $50.

Additionally, if you want to know more about SAFe Agilist certification cost in India, SAFe certification cost India, or SAFe Agile interview questions