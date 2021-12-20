Safe Agilist Certification Cost in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — The scaled agile professional certification program provides a reliable and consistent method of assessing safe skills, knowledge, and mindset. Certified safe professionals have met the level of competency set forth by scaled agile for each certification role. This means that each certified safe professional has gained the knowledge needed to help companies make the challenging but rewarding transition to lean agile development.

Seventy percent of Fortune 100 companies and a growing number of global 2,000 companies including banking, aerospace, insurance, medical, and manufacturing employs certified safe professionals. With over 220 partners in 50 countries, safe has become synonymous with scaling agile. One reason safe is so successful is our approach to teaching and testing. Our exams are created using testing industry best practices for high-stakes exam development.

Each exam development project has at least 10 to 15 safe professionals including the product owner who contribute to content and help maintain the highest quality standards for the exam. Throughout the development process all safe exams are based on roles found in safe. As roles to find an exam blueprint is created, which outlines the most relevant areas to test the blueprint also includes the skill level to test based on a proficiency scale of one to five patterned after the Dreyfus model of skill acquisition.

Dreyfus Model of Skill Acquisition

This blueprint serves as the backbone of the entire exam and helps participants understand SAFe agile interview questions. A multi-week item writing workshop begins once the blueprint is completed. Subject matter experts receive training on how to write good items or exam questions and then collectively create anywhere from 180 to 240 items. Each item is reviewed for grammar clarity and localization and we confirm that each item has an Associated reference so the answer can be looked up or learned.

These references are included in the study guides. The technical review workshop occurs after all items are written. Again a group of safe subject matter experts analyze all items for clarity and make sure right answers are indeed accurate. Items that do not meet these standards are removed from the bank of questions. It is common for 20% of items not to make it past this review. The last workshop is the inga or scoring workshop and the purpose is to establish the exam passing score as well as provide one final review of every exam question. The goal throughout the exam development process is to ask clear relevant questions so that the exam reliably and accurately assesses each person’s knowledge of the topic. Once published, safe exams are continuously monitored to ensure each question is optimally performing after an exam is published it is reviewed on a regular cadence through a data-driven in-service statistical analysis. We use agility to integrate any updates in real-time.

Certified safe professionals are globally recognized for their ability to support the successful transformation of organizations into lean agile enterprises. The scaled agile professional certification program supports this vision by providing reliable certifications based on sound exam development best practices and data-driven methods offering a world-class certification program promoting the ubiquity of safe. It is sought-after by individuals partners and companies and supports the safe learning journey through globally consistent role-based training, ongoing support and communities of practice. So choose your course and increase your lean agile knowledge and professional value with the skills you need to become a lean agile change agent.

