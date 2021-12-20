DELTA HMI – Human Machine Interface

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply DELTA HMI in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Factory Automation, Packaging Applications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

A human machine interface (HMI) is a platform which permits interaction between users and automation equipment. Delta’s HMI products provide various communication ports for fast communication and convenient control of a diverse range of machines, systems and facilities.

Delta’s Advanced Ethernet Human Machine Interface DOP-100 Series adopts the latest Cortex-A8 high-speed processor and display panel with high brightness, high contrast and high color. The DOP Series Human Machine Interface (HMI) provides various touch screens with multiple dimensions and colors. It also offers fast and convenient control functions for industrial automation machines. In addition.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

For more product details, please contact:

Nitin Aggarwal

(Director of Sales)

BalaJiMicroTechnologies Private Limted.

Unit 508, DLF Prime Towers, OKhla Phase-1, New Delhi-110020, India

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-8800338409

Email: nitin.aggarwal@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Corporate Website: www.balaji-microtechnologies.com”