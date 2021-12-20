Bulk Containers Market: Development History, Current Analysis And Estimated Forecast To 2028

Bulk Containers Market: Introduction
Bulk containers are primarily used for the storage and transportation of bulk goods. These containers are not only sturdy and spacious but also help in reducing shipping costs, owing to their reusability.
Bulk containers are capable of retaining their forms without collapsing under adverse conditions. These containers are easy to handle as they allow easy lifting using tools such as forklifts.
The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Bulk Containers Market.
Key stakeholders in Bulk Containers Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Request for sample of this report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2044
Bulk Containers Market: Dynamics
Bulk containers have made it possible for the shipping industry to transport products without being heavy on the pockets. Food and pharmaceutical industries have been witnessing high demand for bulk containers as IBCs are made through the blow molding process, which minimizes the need of drilling and hence, reduces chances of contamination.
Also, bulk containers are safer, flex crack resistant and help in increasing the self-life of the product. These features increase the preference of bulk containers for shipping and export purposes.
Key manufacturers in the market are majorly focusing on eco-friendly packaging solutions to reduce their carbon footprint.
The Smurfit Kappa Group is providing environment-friendly corrugated bulk containers for the safer transportation of liquids in bulk.
The company’s bulk containers have both aseptic as well as non-aseptic features. Aseptic bulk containers eliminate the possibilities of contamination due to microbial interaction.
Furthermore, corrugated bulk containers are lighter in weight, which reduces the cost associated with the storage and shipment of products.
Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2044
Bulk Containers Market: Market Participants
Some of the key players in the bulk containers market are
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Greif Inc.
- Berry Global Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- DS Smith Plc.
- Mondi Group
- Bemis Company Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
- Mauser Group B.V.
- Braid Logistics (UK) Limited and others.
Bulk Containers Market: Regional Outlook
Food and chemical industries in North America have been witnessing a steep rise in demand. One-third of the agricultural land in the U.S. is used particularly for exports, which drives the need of bulk packaging.
Bulk containers offer several advantages such as reusability and cost efficiency and thus, find large scale adoption in all regions of North America. Similarly, the high export rate in European countries is driving the growth of the bulk containers market.
On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is witnessing slow growth, which can be attributed to the low pace of trading activates across the border. However, this scenario is expected to change in the coming years and the demand for bulk containers in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise.
Bulk Containers Market: Segmentation
The global bulk containers market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type, capacity type and end use.
On the basis of the material type, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:
- Plastics
- Polyethylene (PE)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others (Polystyrene (PS), etc.)
- Metals
- Paper & Paper board
- Others
On the basis of the product type, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:
- Flexi tanks
- Rigid Bulk Containers
- Lined rigid bilk container
- Unlined rigid bilk container
- Flexible Bulk Containers
- Bag-in –Box bulk containers
- Others
On the basis of the capacity type, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:
- Below 200 ml
- 200-500ml
- 500-1000ml
- 1000ml above
On the basis of the end use industry, the bulk containers market has been segmented into:
- Food & beverage
- Petroleum & lubricant
- Chemical
- Pharmaceutical
- Building & construction
- Shipping & logistics
- Paints, inks & dyes
- Others
Speak to our Research Analyst:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2044
Highlights from the Report
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
Reason to Buy From Fact.MR :
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinise in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.
For more insights:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556336214/in-line-with-carbon-sequestration-and-water-retention-properties-of-biochar-drives-the-industry
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates