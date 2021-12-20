Hemp Based Products Market: North America & Europe is Expected to Capture More than 70% of Total Market Value

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hemp Based Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hemp Based Products

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hemp Based Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hemp Based Products Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4504



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hemp Based Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hemp Based Products Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4504

Key Segments of the Hemp Based Products Market

Fact.MR’s study on the hemp-based products market offers information divided into four key segments – product, application, sales channel and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Product

Food Beverages Edibles

Health Care Hemp Oil Medicinal Drugs Supplements & Protein

Cosmetics, Personal & Skin Care

Fibers Raw Fibers Fiber-reinforced plastic

Others

Application

Personal

Industrial

Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4504

Global hemp-based products market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 23% between 2019 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$19Bn by 2029. Hemp has been plowed by farming communities in various corners of the world, but at present hemp is seeing an astonishing rebirth as it has the potential to be a profitable and sustainable crop. Globally, more than four dozen economies have legitimized the adoption of hemp-based products. Thousands of hemp-based products have surfaced in the global marketplace, predominantly in the textile, medical, and food & beverage sectors.

Presently, hemp-based products are occupying a large space on shelves within major retail outlets and online stores, which in turn is boosting its market revenues. However, modern-day market actors are vested with many more responsibilities, with product marketing being a key component to attract a large consumer base. Owing to increased awareness about benefits of the hemp based products, a rise has been observed in consumer preferences towards purchase of hemp products such as hemp oil, beverages, medicinal drugs, cosmetics and fibers which is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways of Hemp Based Products Market

Close to half of the revenues procured in the global hemp-based products market through 2029 will be accounted for by fibers segment. At the same time, demand for hemp based food & cosmetic products is showing resilient growth owing to the increasing awareness about nutritional benefits of hemp based products.

Hemp oil has become a preferred choice for consumers for its skin treatment superiority and has also been legalized in many countries. In the healthcare category, hemp oil segment is foreseen to witness 2X more revenues than medicinal drug segment.

In 2019, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets accrued for the highest sales. However, Fact.MR estimates that among distribution channels, the online segment will grow at a meteoric pace with market growth over 27% throughout the forecast period.

As a direct outcome of legalization and commercialization of hemp based products in US & Canada, North America has become the largest producer of hemp, as well as hemp-based products. On this premise, North America is expected to contribute around 1/3rd of the global revenues by 2029 end.

“Currently, the hemp based products market has become highly competitive, as renowned players have set their vision on becoming global leaders by providing innovative products which address emerging health and resource sustainability issues” says Fact.MR analyst.

Manufacturers Exploring New Markets and Introducing New Products as Performance Levers

The emergence of hemp-based products in North America is on the rise, owing to the legalization of hemp-based products in major countries such as US and Canada. Also, market actors are gravitating towards diversification of their product portfolio by innovating new products. For Instance, In December 2019, Canadian hemp based products manufacturer Canopy Growth debuted in the US market. At the same time, in October 2019, another leading manufacturer of the hemp based products- Good Hemp launched CBD plant based milk in UK.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Hemp Based Products market report:

Sales and Demand of Hemp Based Products

Growth of Hemp Based Products Market

Market Analysis of Hemp Based Products

Market Insights of Hemp Based Products

Key Drivers Impacting the Hemp Based Products market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Hemp Based Products market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Hemp Based Products

More Valuable Insights on Hemp Based Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Hemp Based Products, Sales and Demand of Hemp Based Products, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine powered by Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates