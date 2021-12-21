MAP Trays Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2029

The global food distribution industry has been through two major revolutions in the last century, namely, canning and freezing. However, ecological awareness, energy crisis, and the growing demand for healthy and fresh food have created the need for a technology that allows the distribution of fresh products around the year. MAP trays, or modified atmosphere packaging trays, offer several possibilities to store and transport several food substances with a longer shelf life. This new packaging concept is rapidly growing within the food packaging market, as it enables fresh produce to be packaged and distributed. North America and Europe presently hold a commendable share in the global MAP trays market, and are expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Several MAP tray vendors have appeared on the global scene, and are currently serving only food processing companies.

MAP Trays Market: Key Players

The MAP trays market is characterized by the presence of number of small-scale to large-scale vendors, who are constantly upgrading and modifying their products to garner an acceptable market share in the global MAP trays market.

Some of the key players in the MAP trays market are Quinn Packaging, Silver Plastics, Avi Global Plast, S.B. Packagings, Parksons Packaging Ltd, Advanta Packaging Solutions, Tasainc, Ten Packaging and DS Smith.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the MAP trays market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the MAP trays market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, material, application, and region.



MAP Trays Market: Segmentation

The MAP trays market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, and application

On the basis of type, the MAP trays market can be segmented into:

Divided

Perforated

Distinctive

On the basis of material, the MAP trays market can be segmented into:

PE (Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

Others

On the basis of application, the MAP trays market can be segmented into:

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy

Meat

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the MAP trays market.

Changing market dynamics in the MAP trays market industry.

In-depth MAP trays market segmentation.

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments in the MAP trays market.

Competitive landscape.

Strategies of key players and products offered.

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the MAP trays market.

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

