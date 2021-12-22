Best Doctor for Sjogrens Syndrome in Karimnagar

Karimnagar, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Sjögren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disease in which our own body immune system attacks glands that produce moisture. The misdirected immune system leads to inflammation of tissues and dysfunction in glands of the body that are generating tears and saliva.

Sjogren syndrome affects lacrimal glands which produce tears and salivary glands which produce saliva in the mouth. It causes extreme dryness of eyes and mouth.

Causes:

The cause of Sjögren’s syndrome is not known, your immune system mistakenly attacks your own body cells and tissues instead of attacking harmful bacteria and viruses.

It’s very commonly found in some families who have members with other autoimmune problems, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune thyroid disease, type I diabetes, etc. women are mostly affected by this autoimmune disease.

Symptoms:

Symptoms of Sjogrens syndrome are different from person to person. The symptoms and signs are extreme Mouth dryness, Swallowing difficulties, Dental decay, Cavities, Gum disease, Mouth sores and swelling, Hoarseness or impaired voice, Abnormality of taste or loss of taste, Dry cough, and Stones and/or infection of the parotid gland inside of the cheeks, Eye dryness, Eye irritation, Less tear production, feeling of a foreign object in the eye, burning sensation in the eye, it can harm the cornea, which is your eye’s clear outer layer.

It can also affect other parts in the body; you may feel dryness in the throat, nose, lips or skin. The glands which are in the face and neck may get swollen. Some women may feel dryness in their vagina.

Some people may have similar symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis such as stiffness in their joints and pain, though they don’t have the disease.