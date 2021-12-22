SaskTel launches all-digital service called Lüm Mobile using Alepo’s Zero-Touch Network Solution in Canada

Regina, Canada, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Leading communications service provider SaskTel has launched its fully digital mobile service, Lüm Mobile, using digital enablement expert Alepo’s Zero-Touch Network Solution. Available to residents of Saskatchewan, Lüm Mobile has no stores or customer-facing agents. The unique self-serve model reimagines the subscriber experience. Customers sign up for and manage their own services completely online, through Lüm Mobile’s website or app.

The service has no monthly plans and billing dates. Instead, subscribers purchase a Lüm Mobile membership and then buy data that enables voice, SMS, and data. They buy data and recharge only when they need to, as the data never expires. In effect, they pay only for the data, calls, and texts that they use, and because there’s no expiration date, they never lose any unused data as long as they keep an active membership.

Services such as unlimited calling are charged only if subscribers want them as add-ons. There are no data caps or throttling, and subscribers benefit from the superior coverage of SaskTel’s existing network.

The service provider also seeks to create a sense of community and a way to give back in Saskatchewan, supporting a social cause to help the environment through the Bloom with Lüm program.

Alepo’s Zero-Touch Network Solution – which includes Digital BSS, omnichannel chatbot support, online charging, policy control, promotions management, and more – enables the fully digital mobile model. It ensures that Lüm Mobile customers can control all aspects of their subscriptions, from self-onboarding to resolving issues through a chatbot and using community forums and FAQs. Support is completely automated, so it is instant and always available.

On the network front, Alepo’s solution enables end-to-end automation. The network infrastructure is fully hosted on the cloud, so the operator does not need to manage any IT systems or resources, allowing its internal teams to focus on driving business success and delivering an innovative customer experience. The Alepo platform helps the operator keep costs low and provide affordable services.

“Lüm Mobile is designed to empower our subscribers and to shed light on change – for both their mobile service and the environment. Alepo’s solution has helped us build an advanced digital mobile service with a new membership model that makes data services affordable. We’re excited to launch this sub-brand where users take control to sign up, personalize their service, and access automated support anytime and from any place,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO.

Alepo President Derrick Gross said, “At Alepo, our philosophy is to enable CSPs like SaskTel to create cutting-edge services that make life easier for their customers while helping them drive ROI. We’re proud to have partnered with SaskTel to develop the modern and innovative Lüm Mobile service. Alepo’s Zero-Touch Network Solution leverages the latest technology to keep pace with evolving customer expectations for a fully digital and self-serve network offering.”

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, Canada, with over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.4 million customer connections. SaskTel and its wholly owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet, wireless data, maxTV, data center, cloud-based services, security monitoring, advertising, and international software and consulting services.

For more information on SaskTel, please visit https://www.sasktel.com

To know more about Lüm Mobile, please visit https://lum.ca/

About Alepo

Origially published by Alepo PR Team.