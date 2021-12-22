Rapidly Increasing New Car Prices

Chandigarh, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — The prices of new cars have been high for the last many months. The primary reason for pricey cars is their input costs. The pandemic affects many industries & the automotive sector is one of them. Manufacturing units are closed because spare parts and labor are in short supply.

The cars we drive say a lot.

People love to buy cars with modern features. The spare parts are costly because of high taxes. Government comes with new taxes that impose on spare parts. Car lovers now focus on SUV cars. The components and panels of these cars are valuable.

The rate of petrol or diesel is a hike. Transport prices are increasing. All things are interrelated. High prices affect other things. The components of luxurious cars are also expensive.

The prices of steel and aluminum also rise. They used them in parts of cars. The user has to pay more cost to cars. Inflation is also a significant factor.

Maruti Suzuki also declares the hike in prices of cars for the coming year. Its prices will increase with the model and variant.

Hyundai and MG Motor said that they are watching situations. Many other carmakers hike the costs of cars. Audi’s price increased as well.

The car buyers are ready to pay more cost for their favorite cars. Customers get new cars at additional costs. It affects on-road prices. The car companies and dealers give customized offers on-road prices to engage more buyers.

