Trusted Yacht Delivery – Jupiter’s Leading Boat Repositioning Company

Stuart, FL, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Trusted Yacht Delivery is a Florida-based Boat Repositioning Business specializing in navigating the waters of the United States and the Caribbean. Whether it’s a motor vessel, powerboat, or commercial vessel, their qualified Captains and Crew can safely deliver or reposition different types of vessels to any location.

Boat Repositioning Service

Trusted Yacht Delivery has many experienced captains and crew to meet their customer’s boat delivery needs. Captain Dave Subers is an experienced boat captain in Trusted Yacht Delivery who is having a USCG 100 – ton license. He is having more than 15 years of experience in delivering various vessels like a sailboat, powerboats, and yachts. Their boat captain takes responsibility to provide proper care for their customer’s boat.

Trusted Yacht Delivery offers its service for boat owners, boat dealers, and boat manufacturers. Captains in Trusted yacht Delivery will deliver their customer’s boat professionally while considering the safety of people in the boat. When delivering their customer’s boat their captains will check the weather conditions of the route and they choose the safest route to deliver the boat. They are also providing port-to-port delivery service of their customer’s vessel. They use the latest satellite technology service, during boat delivery. Through this service, their customers can track the exact location of the boat. Even if the boat is out of cellular communication range, their customers can contact the boat captain through this satellite communication.

Recently, they did Boat Repositioning Service from Gulfport, MS to Kemah, TX for a client. The first leg of the trip had departed Gulfport, MS en route to Venice, LA via the Chandeleur Sound. Continuing South, we traversed the Baptiste Collette channel, crossed the Mississippi River, and ended the day at Cypress Cove Marina. And relocate the boat with the client within the delivery date.

For more details on their Boat Repositioning Service, visit https://trustedyachtdelivery.com/

Address:

4726 SE Capstan Avenue,

Stuart FL 34997

Phone: +1 855-373-0700