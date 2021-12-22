Point Mutation Cell Lines | Ubigene

Seoul, South Korea, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

CRISPR-U™ (based on CRISPR/Cas9 technology), developed by Ubigene, is more efficient than general CRISPR/Cas9 in double-strand breaking, and CRISPR-U™ can greatly improve the efficiency of homologous recombination, easily achieve knockout (KO), point mutation (PM) and knockin (KI) in vitro and in vivo. With CRISPR-U, Ubigene has successfully edit genes on more than 100 cell lines.

CRISPR/Cas9 recognizes the target sequence with gRNA, and guide Cas9 endonuclease to cut the upstream of PAM, resulting in the double-strand break (DSB) of the target site DNA. To repair the DSB, the cell uses its own DNA repair mechanism to add or delete or replace pieces of DNA sequences via Homology Directed Repair (HDR) or Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ).