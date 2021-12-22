CareSmartz360 Rolls Out Innovative Updates!

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — With an eye on the promising industry in-home care management, Caresmartz keeps the clients’ aims and goals at the topmost priority with its set of advanced features. Backed with a team of technology experts, the company has recently announced its new set of updates that have been designed, keeping in mind the client’s growing needs and areas of demand.

CareSmartz360 has added a new feature, among others, that allows you to set up custom forms. Custom forms allow users to modify existing templates by choosing from various fields and allowing data validation and conditional display logic.

Custom forms will enable the client to build and customize forms, set up access permissions, save previous data without coding or IT support. Furthermore, Caresmartz custom forms can be built in minutes with a feature-rich solution packed with 20 field types, 100’s of ready-to-use template layouts, and an intuitive drag & drop interface.

With customizable themes and all the necessary tools, it’s now simple to develop forms that yield results.

Caresmartz has also added two new global languages to the caregiver mobile app: French and Russian. The addition of new languages will allow the user to navigate the app seamlessly and eliminate any language barriers that caregivers face.

Caresmartz provides a bilingual experience that simplifies tasks and increases productivity. Employees can effortlessly access their contact information, manage their details and interact with clients, track shifts using Electronic Visit Verification, and much more with the CareSmartz360+ app, all while viewing the app in the preferred language.

Other CareSmartz360 updates include:

– Enhanced Payment Register Screen

– EVV Updates

– New Product Integrations

“The addition of Custom Forms is just the beginning. As we continue to grow, so will our software. We believe this will allow us to offer a better service and greater options for users in the near future. Also, the addition of these two new languages is an exciting development for us. It is a reflection of our commitment to helping our clients expand their reach. We are keeping CareSmartz360 user-friendly and as easy to use as possible by adding updates that are relevant to a wider audience.”said James Merson, CCO, Caresmartz, Inc.

With advancing technologies and demand for easy usability, Caresmartz rolls out its updates keeping in mind the parameters and feedback of the clients. With these added enhancements, home care agencies will experience the operational success that will further help in accomplishing desired success.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based home care software platform that centralizes all aspects of the care process – from managing schedules to communicating with clients and monitoring interactions. It is an all-inclusive software solution for home care service providers, caregivers, and clients.