dbForge SQL Tools Released with a Bunch of New Features

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart rolled out dbForge SQL Tools version 6.1. The release brought a number of major improvements and user-reported issues.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, released an update for SQL Tools – 15 essential SQL Server development tools in one package.

The new version includes the following features and enhancements:

Support for new functions, statements, and keywords.

Improved behavior of data sorting in Data Editor.

Improved display of table relationships on the Query Builder diagram.

Added the ability to resize the search text field in dbForge Search.

Added a warning when trying to save read-only files with the applied changes.

Improved display of the database server name on the Start Page.

And lots of resolved user-reported and internal issues.

dbForge SQL Tools comprises a pack of database tools that significantly extend Microsoft SSMS and help boost developer productivity and reduce expenses when working on database-related tasks.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/hurry-to-try-the-new-shiny-sql-tools-6-1.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions. For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.