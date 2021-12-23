Fairmountain Capital selects PE Front Office to manage its entire alternative investment portfolio

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — PE Front Office, the end-to-end integrated solution for Alternative Investment Management, announced today that Fairmountain Capital Ltd and Fairmountain VCC Fund, a UK based private equity firm, has selected PE Front Office to manage its entire alternative investment portfolio.

This newly spawned relationship will not only augment the existing client base of PE Front Office but will also enable Fairmountain Capital to utilize the superior SaaS solution for managing end-to-end investment life cycle.

Richard Brady the Managing Director of Fairmountain said “We carried out extensive research of a range of companies and options to support our group’s needs and PE Front Office came out top in terms of its ability to support our Investment Funds, Clients, Portfolio Businesses and CRM needs. As a growing group it is important to have state of the art systems to support growth, but with the flexibility to tailor those options as we need them. The support that we’ve had from the team at PE Front Office has been first class”

Speaking on this recent association, Raghav Gupta, Senior Director of PE Front Office, said, “We are extremely happy to on-board Fairmountain Capital as our client. Having extensive experience with multiple clients within the Private Equity space, PE Front Office is looking forward to provide continuous support and address all the investment management needs of Fairmountain Capital”

About Fairmountain Capital

Fairmountain Capital invests in construction and associated businesses with a BIGGER (Buy In, Grow, Galvanise, Exit, Repeat) approach. Fairmountain Capital buys up to 100% of the shares in complimentary companies building a group, thereby enabling each portfolio company to benefit from economies of scale, cross-selling, larger tender opportunities, NED support and a much greater multiple on group sale.

About PE Front Office

PE Front Office is the only comprehensive and integrated suite of products that has been developed with a focus on the front and middle office processes for alternative investment management – Private Credit/Debt, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Fund of Funds, Real Estate Funds, Limited Partners, and Fund Admins.

PE Front Office solution is available as a cloud-based subscription model and can also be deployed on the client premises. Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is hosted on a fully secure, virtual, private cloud that’s dedicated and exclusive to each customer.