Anticus Partners adopts PE Front Office to facilitate its Investment Process

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — PE Front Office, the end-to-end integrated solution for Alternative Investment Management, announced that Anticus Partners, a UK based venture capital firm, has adopted PE Front Office to help manage its investment management business.

This relationship will not only expand the existing client base of PE Front Office in UK, but also enable Anticus Partners to utilize the SaaS solution to facilitate its investment process.

Stephen Cardwell, Partner at Anticus Partners, said “We have been highly impressed by the PE Front Office product and the dedication and professionalism of the PE Front Office team – who both understood our requirements and tailored the SaaS solution to meet our business needs”.

Speaking on this recent association, Raghav Gupta, Senior Director of PE Front Office, said, “We are thrilled to onboard Anticus Partners as our client. We look forward to working with and supporting the Anticus team.

About Anticus Partners

Anticus Partners Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and currently manages the Finance Yorkshire Equity Fund, which has invested in 53 SMEs within the Yorkshire region. Anticus has also recently been awarded two new investment mandates – a Seedcorn Fund and Growth Fund – to further invest into promising companies within the region.

About PE Front Office

PE Front Office is the only comprehensive and integrated suite of products that has been developed with a focus on the front and middle office processes for alternative investment management – Private Credit/Debt, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Fund of Funds, Real Estate Funds, Limited Partners, and Fund Admins.

PE Front Office solution is available as a cloud-based subscription model and can also be deployed on the client premises. Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is hosted on a fully secure, virtual, private cloud that’s dedicated and exclusive to each customer.