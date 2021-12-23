Alignment Credit goes live with PE Front Office to streamline its Investment Process

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — PE Front Office, the end-to-end integrated solution for Alternative Investment Management, announced that Alignment Credit, a US based private credit firm, has implemented PE Front Office to manage its alternative investments.

The software supports capabilities including Deal Flow Management, Investment Management, Portfolio Monitoring, Investor Relations Management and Fund Administration augmented by CRM, Document Management, Reports & Analytics, Outlook/Gmail Plugins and Mobile App.

Victor Villalpando from Alignment Credit said, “PE Front Office has been a strong resource to our organization and we look forward to maintaining our partnership as we continue to grow.”

Speaking on this recent association, Raghav Gupta, Senior Director of PE Front Office, said, “We are pleased to add Alignment Credit to our global customer base. Further strengthening our track record with clients in Private Credit/Debt domain, we look forward to support Alignment Credit and ensure that all the needs are addressed”.

About Alignment Credit

Founded in 2014, Alignment Credit provides strategic credit solutions for emerging growth and middle-market companies. Alignment Credit excels in delivering innovative and strategic credit solutions uniquely tailored to borrowers’ needs.

About PE Front Office

PE Front Office is the only comprehensive and integrated suite of products developed with a focus on the front and middle office processes for alternative investment management – Private Credit/Debt, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Fund of Funds, Real Estate Funds, Limited Partners, and Fund Admins.

PE Front Office solution is available as a cloud-based subscription model and can be deployed on the client premise as well. Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is hosted on a fully secure, virtual, private cloud that is dedicated and exclusive to each customer.