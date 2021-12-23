Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers will Greet The New Year with An Online-Only Estate Fine Art & Antiques Auction on January 6th

Cranston, RI, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — An exquisitely carved mahogany stained glass bronze bar pulled from a mansion home in Newport, Rhode Island, and an oil on canvas abstract modern painting by the Sudanese Asian artist Hussein Shariffe (1934-2005), are expected top lots in Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ online-only Estate Fine Art & Antiques auction slated for Thursday, January 6th.

The auction, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, features 386 lots, mostly from prominent estates and collections across New England. “This auction includes wonderful paintings from New England collections, ranging from Impressionists to Modern works, rarely seen at auction,” said Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co’s president and an auctioneer. “We’re excited to be offering them.”

Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture, added, “This is an exciting way to start the New Year, with an antique and fine art auction. It’s going to be interesting seeing what the Hussein Shariffe painting brings in today’s market.” The painting, from the collection of an Uxbridge, Massachusetts estate, has an estimate of $8,000-$12,000.

The work depicts an abstracted figure with elongated spindly neck and legs beside a bird in deep muted colors with a setting sun in the background. The canvas (sight, less frame), measures 32 inches by 24 inches. It’s artist signed “Shariffe” in the lower left corner.

The 19th century European-made mahogany bar, 10 feet tall by 13 feet 6 inches wide, features stained glass trim over a large mirror decorated with blue and white tiles over a marble top over three doors, one opening to reveal a sink, flanked by two large bronze figural columns depicting Herculean men with lion fur draped over their shoulders.

The bar was removed from Miramar Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island and is expected to sell for $20,000-$40,000. It has just some minor casting flaws to the bronze figural columns and light surface wear associated with age and use but otherwise it’s in good condition. Magnificent mahogany bars like this are a wonderful addition to any home.

A bronze sculpture by Anna Hyatt Huntington (Mass./Calif., 1876-1973), titled Descending Panther, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. The piece, 6 ½ inches tall, depicts a crouching panther with one leg outstretched highlighting the animal’s muscular physique. It’s signed “Anna V. Hyatt” and “174 Gorham Co. Founders 038″ on the base.

Huntington first found her love of animals through her father’s work as a paleontologist and art through her mother’s illustrations. She studied under Henry Hudson Kitson in Boston and Hermon Atkins MacNeil at the Art Students League. She was a member of the National Academy of Design, the Copely Society and the National Sculpture Society.

A Chinese Ming Dynasty (1368-1644 A.D.) period gilt bronze Buddha, approximately 11 ¾ inches tall, is expected to realize $2,000-$3,000. The figure depicts a seated Buddha dressed in ornate robes with its hands in the karana mudra position. It shows losses to the gilt and paint and general wear associated with age and use, but is in overall good shape.

A large, 19th century wood and metal American folk art game wheel, numbered 1 thru 30 and standing 36 inches tall by 23 ½ inches wide, should fetch $500-$800. The wheel is painted a vivid red with green botanical rosettes on each spoke over a figural carved fruit column supported by a round base. It came from the collection of a Massachusetts estate.

A preview is available by appointment the week of and day of sale, with doors opening at 9 am Eastern time. The auction will begin at 6 pm EST. Bidding is available via in-person, absentee, telephone or Internet, with a 20% buyer’s premium (or 18% with cash, check or wire transfer).

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the 386-lot, online-only Estate Fine Art & Antiques auction scheduled for Thursday, January 6th, please visit www.bruneauandco.com.

