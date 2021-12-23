Color Cosmetics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Color Cosmetics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Color Cosmetics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Color Cosmetics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Color Cosmetics Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=64



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Color Cosmetics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Color Cosmetics Market.

Market Snapshot

The global color cosmetics market size was valued at $77 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $140 billion by 2031, Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Import export analysis of color cosmetic products suggest that lip products are the world’s most traded color cosmetics product. France holds 19.6% of global color cosmetics exports, whereas the United States is estimated to be the top destination for the import of color cosmetic products, holding a share of 11.8%.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=64

Main Segments Covered in Color Cosmetics Industry Research

· By Product Type

Facial Color Products Blushers Foundation Loose Face Powder Concealers Other Facial Products Eye Makeup Products Eye Liners/Pencils Mascara Eye Shadow Other Eye Makeup Lips Products Lip Gloss Lip Liners/Pencils Lip Sticks Other Lip Products Nail Products Nail Paints Nail Polish Nail Removers Nail Treatment/Strengtheners Other Nail Products Hair Color Products Permanent Demi-permanent Semi-permanent Gradual



· By Form

Powder Spray Crème Gel



· By Pricing

Mass Mid-premium/Affordable Premium Premium



· By Consumer Orientation

Color Cosmetics for Men Color Cosmetics for Women Unisex Color Cosmetics for



· By Sales Channel

Specialty Stores Brand Outlets Modern Trade Channels Online Channels Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Other Stores



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/64

Competition Landscape

The market is highly competitive with the presence of several well-established brands such as L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Revlon, Chanel S.A, and LVMH. Cosmetic companies are having to become highly innovative with their new product launches.

Due to increased demand for low-end color cosmetics, several new brands are emerging in the market. Challenger brands such as Fenty Beauty gained popularity in color cosmetics quite rapidly due to a wide range of offerings.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of color cosmetics, manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion in the recently published report.

L’Oreal recently filed an international patent for the technology used in customised hair color products used by its direct-to-consumer brand Color & Co.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 80% of the North American market, supported by increasing working women population.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 40% of the East Asian market share, supported by aggressive advertising and promotion activities.

Germany is one of the potential markets in Europe, accounting for over 24% value share, supported by increased demand for premium colour cosmetic products.

Lip products are anticipated to hold nearly 42% of the market in 2021, but nail products are expected to witness higher growth rate at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Crème form in colour cosmetics reflects around 34% of the market in 2021.

“Aggressive advertising and promotional activities particularly featuring female celebrities as brand ambassadors, and rising consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of synthetic color cosmetic products, are the driving factors for the sales of color cosmetic products,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Color Cosmetics market report:

Sales and Demand of Color Cosmetics

Growth of Color Cosmetics Market

Market Analysis of Color Cosmetics

Market Insights of Color Cosmetics

Key Drivers Impacting the Color Cosmetics market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Color Cosmetics market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Color Cosmetics

More Valuable Insights on Color Cosmetics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Color Cosmetics, Sales and Demand of Color Cosmetics, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine powered by Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates