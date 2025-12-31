Gaming Market 2030: Exploring Blockchain in Gaming

The global gaming market was valued at USD 298.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 505.17 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the rise of cloud gaming, the expansion of mobile gaming, advancements in AR/VR technologies, and the increasing popularity of e-sports.

The gaming industry is being reshaped by new business models such as subscription-based services, digital distribution platforms, and blockchain technology for in-game assets. Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) innovations are significantly enhancing gaming experiences. As a result, a more diverse group of gamers is emerging, creating new opportunities for the industry.

AI and Machine Learning in Game Development

AI and machine learning are becoming increasingly central in game development. These technologies help improve game design by enabling features such as procedural content generation, adaptive difficulty levels, and intelligent non-playable character (NPC) behaviors. AI-driven personalization also allows games to adapt to individual players’ preferences, resulting in more customized and immersive gaming experiences. As AI continues to advance, its role in gaming will only expand, making games more dynamic and responsive to players’ actions.

The Rise of Virtual and Augmented Reality

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are also significant trends in the gaming industry. The development of VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR is bringing immersive gaming experiences to the mainstream. AR games, such as Pokemon GO, have demonstrated the potential for blending digital and physical worlds, creating new ways for players to interact with games. As these technologies improve, they are set to transform the gaming experience, offering deeper immersion and interactivity.

Order a free sample PDF of the Gaming Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia-Pacific Growth: The gaming market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, which accounts for a significant share of revenue, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. Additionally, online multiplayer games and e-sports are gaining popularity, especially among younger audiences.

The gaming market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, which accounts for a significant share of revenue, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. Additionally, online multiplayer games and e-sports are gaining popularity, especially among younger audiences. Mobile Gaming: In 2024, mobile gaming accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46%. This is due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, improved mobile internet connectivity (especially with 5G), and the convenience of gaming on the go. Innovations like cloud gaming and cross-platform play are further enhancing the mobile gaming experience.

In 2024, mobile gaming accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46%. This is due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, improved mobile internet connectivity (especially with 5G), and the convenience of gaming on the go. Innovations like cloud gaming and cross-platform play are further enhancing the mobile gaming experience. Offline Gaming: The offline gaming segment also holds a significant share of the market. This segment appeals to players who enjoy single-player experiences or local multiplayer games that don’t require an internet connection. Innovations in game design are expected to keep this segment relevant by enhancing replayability and player engagement. Moreover, physical game sales remain important in regions with limited internet access or less-developed payment systems.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 298.09 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 505.17 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several leading companies dominate the gaming industry:

Sony Group Corporation : Known for its PlayStation consoles, Sony is a major player in the gaming hardware market. The PlayStation brand has evolved over the years, with multiple iterations of the console, including the PlayStation 5.

: Known for its PlayStation consoles, Sony is a major player in the gaming hardware market. The PlayStation brand has evolved over the years, with multiple iterations of the console, including the PlayStation 5. Microsoft Corporation: A significant competitor to Sony, Microsoft is the maker of the Xbox series of consoles, which include the Xbox Series X/S. Microsoft has also expanded its gaming ecosystem through its Game Pass subscription service, cloud gaming initiatives, and acquisition of game studios.

Emerging players include:

Rovio Entertainment Ltd : Best known for the Angry Birds franchise, Rovio has built a strong reputation in the mobile gaming industry, reaching over 5 billion downloads globally.

: Best known for the Angry Birds franchise, Rovio has built a strong reputation in the mobile gaming industry, reaching over 5 billion downloads globally. Tencent Holdings Ltd: Tencent is the world’s largest video game vendor by revenue, with a diverse portfolio that includes both in-house games and stakes in major gaming companies worldwide.

Key Players

Activison Blizzard, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co., Ltd

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Sega Enterprises, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global gaming market is expected to continue its rapid growth driven by technological advancements in AI, VR/AR, and mobile gaming. As the industry evolves, new business models and emerging players will continue to shape its future. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is set to lead the market, benefiting from the rise of mobile gaming and e-sports. Companies like Sony, Microsoft, Rovio, and Tencent will play critical roles in this growth, influencing both game development and consumer engagement strategies.