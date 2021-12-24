Sales of Football Shoes are Projected to Account for Nearly US$ 19,000 Mn Revenues by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Football Shoes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Football Shoes

A new report published by Fact.MR has projected the global football shoes market to exhibit a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period (2017-2022). Approximately US$ 19,000 Mn revenues will be accounted by the global football shoes market by 2022-end.

The football shoes manufactured currently utilize leather, or synthetic materials. Even though these materials are found have several advantages, players have been experiencing various challenges pertaining to football shoes prepared by these materials. The elastic property of leather football shoes have benefitted various players by conforming to their foot sizes, perfectly fitting them.

Market Taxonomy

Shoes Type Soft Ground

Firm Ground

Artificial Ground

Hard Ground

Indoor Material Type K-Leather

Natural Leather

Synthetic Leather

Synthetic

Mesh

Knit Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report lists key market players, which include Pantofola

Pantofola d’Oro SpA

Select Sport A/S

Diadora Sports S.r.l

Joma Sport SA

ASICS Corporation

Mizuno Corporation

PUMA SE

NIKE Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Adidas AG.

Third Party Online – Fastest Expanding Distribution Channel for Football Shoes

Third party online sales channel in the global football shoes market will account for revenues over US$ 4,000 Mn by 2022-end. This sales channel segment is projected to retain its dominance in the market, with sales reflecting the fastest expansion through 2022. Based on buyer type, individual segment is expected to account for over two-third revenue share of the market over the forecast period.

Key market players profiled in the report of Fact.MR include PUMA SE, Adidas AG, Pantofola d’Oro SpA, ASICS Corporation, Diadora Sports S.r.l, Select Sport A/S, Mizuno Corporation, Joma Sport SA, NIKE, Inc., and Under Armour, Inc.

Europe to Remain Most Attractive Market for Football Shoes

Europe will continue to be the most attractive market for football shoes, in terms of revenues. Revenues from football shoes sales in Europe are expected to exceed US$ 8,000 Mn by 2022-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain the second largest market for football shoes.

Based on material type, synthetic and synthetic leather are expected to remain sought-after among football players across the globe. Revenues from these two material type segments are expected to collectively hold more than half share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Based on shoes type, firm ground football shoes will remain preferred among players, followed by hard ground shoes. Revenues from sales of firm ground football shoes will account for more than 33% share of the market by 2022-end. In addition, hard ground shoes are estimated to exhibit the fastest expansion in sales through 2022.

