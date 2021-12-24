Cod Fish Market To Incur Rapid Extension During 2021 – 2031

The cod fish is popular as a food with a meaty texture, mild flavor, and blistering white flesh. The cod fish livers are used to make cod liver oil in the food processing industry. It is a vital source of vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin D, vitamins B-12, phosphorus, protein, omega-3 fatty acids and niacin. Moreover, there are two main common types of cod fish, one of them is Atlantic cod fish and the other is the Pacific cod fish.

The Atlantic cod fish is generally larger in size (standard size “100 cm) as compared to the pacific cod fish. An Atlantic cod can live more than 20 years and a one-meter long female cod fish may deliver approx. three million eggs and 1.3-meter long cod fish may produce approx. nine million eggs in a spawning season.

Global Cod Fish Market: Prominent Players

The prominent players of the global cod fish market are

  • Norges Sjømatråd AS
  • Norway Royal Salmon Asa
  • Lerøy Seafood AS
  • Norsk Sjømat AS
  • Ice Fish AS
  • A.R.C. Hansson Trading
  • Aalesundfisk AS
  • Alliance Seafood AS
  • Andenesfisk AS
  • Andreas Bjørge Seafood AS
  • Arctic Catch AS
  • other key market players.

Global Cod Fish Market: Segmentation

Global Cod Fish market can be segmented on the basis of cod fish types, source type, end-products, sales channel and region.

Based on cod fish type, the global cod fish market is segmented as:

  • Atlantic cod fish
  • Pacific cod fish
  • Greenland cod fish
  • Others

Based on source type, the global cod fish market is segmented as:

  • Farmed
  • Wild Captured

Based on the end-products type, the global cod fish market is segmented as:

  • Fresh
  • Canned
  • Frozen
  • Others

Based on sales channel type, the global cod fish market is segmented as:

  • Direct
  • Indirect
    • E-commerce
    • Hypermarket/Supermarket
    • Independent Stores
    • Others

The Atlantic cod fish market is estimated to gain significant market share during the forecast period owing to large size preferences by the consumers. On the other hand, E-commerce sales channel is anticipated to see robust growth in the global cod fish market during forecast period attributed to rapidly increasing online subscribers as well as increasing number of online food start-ups in developing countries globally.

Global Cod Fish Market: Dynamics

The key factor such as significantly growing demand for seafood among consumers predominantly drives the global cod fish market over the forecast period. The macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, increasing global fish production volume and developing countries such as Indonesia, China, India, and Thailand will push the demand for the global cod fish market over the forecast period. Furthermore, with rapid growth in the fisheries industry to produce high volume to meet the demand across the globe will fuel the overall growth of the global cod fish market during the forecast period.

Also, rising health concern among consumers to have healthy foods in daily life along with high preference for fish oil in the bodybuilding industry will help the global cod fish market to increase its overall market value during the forecast period. With a growing number of restaurants, hotels, and resorts as well as growing preferences to spend holidays on beach locations will stimulate the growth of the global cod fish market during the forecast period.

Robust growth in online food delivery businesses across the globe is one of the key driving factors of the global cod fish market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor such as high shipment cost and stringent government regulation for limited production may hinder the global cod fish market over the forecast period.

Global Cod Fish Market: Regional Overview

The global cod fish market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). Among the regions mentioned above, North America accounts for the highest market share in the global cod fish market owing to the high production of cod fish in the region. In Europe, the UK is one of the key countries wherein the preferences of cod fish is very high due to its health benefits. Besides, with growing number of tourist in Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia along with an increasing preference for seafood among consumers, APEJ is projected to witness stimulus growth in the global cod fish market during the forecast period.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

