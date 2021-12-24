Fishing Rods Market: Spinning Rods are Expected to be One of the Most Prominent Rods Types – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fishing Rods market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Fishing Rods

The fishing rods market size is poised to expand at a value CAGR of 4.5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn during the forecast duration of 2020-2030. By rod type, spinning rods are foreseen to grow 1.7X than flying rods in 2020. On the other hand, casing rods will account for 18% of overall market share in 2020.

Key Segments of Fishing Rods Market

Fact.MR’s study on the fishing rods market offers information divided into five key segments-rod type, rod weight, flex type, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Rod Type Spinning Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Casing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Ice Fishing Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Fly Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Surf Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Telescopic Rods Carbon Fibre Fibreglass

Rod Weight Ultra Light

Light

Medium

Medium Heavy

Heavy

Extra Heavy Flex Type Tip Flex

Mid Flex

Full Flex Sales Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Sports Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Stores Company Websites Third-party Online Specialty Online

Direct Procurement Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Fishing Rods Market: Competitive Landscape

The fishing rods market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of local players. Some of the prominent players in the market are Pure Fishing Inc., Shimano Inc., Wright & McGill Co., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd., Daiwa Corporation, Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Ltd., Clam Corporation, TIEMCO Ltd., St. Croix Rods, and Piscifun, among others.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, with a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Key Takeaways from Fishing Rods Market Study

The global fishing rods market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.7 Bn at the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030-end.

By rod type, spinning rods are foreseen to grow 1.7X than flying rods in 2020. On the other hand, casing rods will account for 18% of overall market share in 2020.

By rod weight, lightweight is anticipated to grow, but lose 194 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

The fishing rods market in APEJ is expected to grow by experiencing a value CAGR of 5.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 1.8X than Europe, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit market players and will have short-term implications on the fishing rods market. However, e-Commerce websites have gained significant popularity in offering fishing gear. Manufacturers in the fishing rods market are seeing this as a revenue growth opportunity to increase their market presence,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

