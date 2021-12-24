GPS-Enabled Combine Harvesters Market to Grow Steadily with Heightened Uptake in Agriculture Sector – Fact.MR Study

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of GPS-Enabled Combine Harvesters.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of GPS-Enabled Combine Harvesters market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of GPS-Enabled Combine Harvesters, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of GPS-Enabled Combine Harvesters Market.

Key Segments of Combine Harvesters Market

Fact.MR’s study on the combine harvesters market offers information divided into four important segments – power, mechanism, grain tank size, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Power Below 150 HP

150-300 HP

300-450 HP

450-550 HP

Above 550 HP Mechanism Hydraulic

Hybrid Grain Tank Size Less Than 250 bu

250-350 bu

More Than 350 bu Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Renowned Players are Adopting Novel Strategies to Attract a Large Consumer Base

The existence of numerous large and mid-sized companies has led to a fragmented market structure. The market players are continuously seeking opportunities for refining their production techniques and enhancing efficiency & innovation.

Several market players are adopting novel strategies for installing new production plants. Additionally, prominent players are eyeing the acquisition of smaller players that possess technological innovation but less resources, to spur production capacity and expand their product portfolio.

Vendor operations are likely to face significant risks on the back of intense market competition and rapid technological transformations.

Key competitors in the global combine harvesters market includes Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Tractors, and Farm Equipment Limited, Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Claas KGaA GmbH, New Holland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts Limited, Bobcat (a Doosan company), Case IH, KIOTI Tractor (subsidiary of Daedong Industrial Company, Ltd.), Yanmar America Corporation, JCB, and MASSEY FERGUSO.

Key Takeaways of Combine Harvesters Market

The hydraulic mechanism segment is foreseen to witness 1.2X more revenue than hybrid mechanism through 2026

In grain tank size category, 250-350 Bushel (bu) combine harvesters are expected to attract a large consumer base due to its higher efficiency and cost-effective superiority, resulting in a contribution of 40% of the global revenues

Self-propelled combine harvesters adoption becomes a key trend among various agricultural operations. Thus below 150 HP combine harvesters have higher share in self-propelled technology

In power type segment, below 150 HP combine harvesters are growing at a rapid pace and are anticipated to surpass US$ 5 Bn mark by the end of the forecast period

United States and Canada are the early adopters of combine harvesters as US is focused on manpower reduction in the agricultural field. On this premise, North America will lead in the global combine harvesters market and will contribute half of the revenue shares

“Intelligent combine harvesters are competent in monitoring grain flow rate and yield loss in real time. As a result, grain growers are making a seismic shift to intelligent combine harvesters over conventional combine harvesters” says Fact.MR analyst.

