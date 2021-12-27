Dimethicone Silicone Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021 – 2031

Dimethicone silicone has witnessed significant demand as a silicone-based polymer in personal care properties. Personal care product manufacturer’s perception toward dimethicone silicone as an ingredient that enhances aesthetic attributes of products such as lotions, foundations, and primers, has been driving demand for this polymer over the past couple of years.

According to the Cosmetics Ingredient Review’s (CIR) evaluations of relevant scientific data alludes to the safe use of dimethicone silicone in cosmetics. In addition, the Skin Deep Database has associated a low hazard rating with dimethicone silicone, with side effects listed being limited to slight allergic reactions, irritations, and dryness. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration has deemed dimethicone silicone as generally regarded as safe for use in personal care and cosmetic products. All these factors collectively continue to underpin demand for dimethicone silicone worldwide.

Dimethicone Silicone Innovations in Personal Care Products to Support the Market Growth Though dimethicone silicone finds a wide range of industrial applications, its demand remains high in the personal care products sector. Owing to its heat and water resistance properties, temperature stability, and anti-shearing characteristics, dimethicone silicone is used in the preparation of a variety of cosmetic products. Dimethicone silicone, which is also referred to as Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), is found to be non-acnegenic and reduce the risk of undesired acne and skin pore-clogging. It remains a popular smoothing agent used in personal care cosmetics. While the personal care products industry is envisaging rapid growth, leading market players are making use of innovative ingredients to improve their product integrity. After a few decades of moderate performance, the beauty sector is undergoing some radical changes induced by the rising number of look-conscious consumers. Manufacturers in the skincare industry identify the unique skin feel conferred by dimethicone silicone to cosmetic products, which is likely to boost its demand in the foreseeable future. Increasing consumer preference for sensory parameters of personal care products is making an impact on their purchasing decisions. Dimethicone silicone is used in various skin and health care products such as skin moisturizers, lip care products, anti-aging creams, shampoos, and hair conditioners. Market players in the dimethicone silicone market can leverage lucrative opportunities in the rapidly growing personal care sector.

