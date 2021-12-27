In-situ Particle Measurement Market: Cosmetic And Semiconductor Industries Are Driving Sales Growth Through 2026

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has come up with a new research report on global In-Situ Particle Measurement Market Sales which analyzes the various aspects And actionable intelligence on various facts of the In-Situ Particle Measurement market During 2018-2026.

Introduction

In-situ particle measurement is a method to determine the size of the particles in a liquid or solid particulate matter.

The In-situ particle measurement technique is actively used in formulation and manufacturing of several products used in applications such as in nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture products, and cosmetics, among others. In-situ particle measurement plays an important role in particle size distribution.

In-situ particle measurement is an essential technique to improve the quality, characteristics, and performance of the final product. The growing awareness regarding indoor air quality monitoring is expected to propel the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market.

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to be the leading regional market in the global in-situ particle measurement market owing to the growing need for precise measurement of particle size in different applications such as food & agriculture, chemicals, medicines, and cosmetics.

Also, growing technological advancement and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the reason for the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market in this region.

In-situ particle measurement market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness significant CAGR growth due to the increasing number of manufacturing activities.

In-situ particle measurement market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the In-Situ Particle Measurement Market are:

The global in-situ particle measurement market is highly fragmented. The companies are involved in making collaboration agreements for R&D. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global in-situ particle measurement market are HORIBA, Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Malvern Instruments, Microtrac, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Izon Science Limited, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, CILAS, and Sympatec GmbH, among others.

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: Snapshot

The global market for in-situ particle measurement is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growing adoption of in-situ particle measurement in nanotechnology is one of the primary factors expected to boost the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market.

Also, growing hi-tech manufacturing activities, and rising occupations of particle counters for air pollution monitoring is increasing the in-situ particle measurement market.

Additionally, geographic expansion of the key players and strict regulatory guidelines are responsible for the growing revenue of the in-situ particle measurement market.

The high price of the analyzer and lack of knowledge regarding the techniques are expected to hamper the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market over the forecast period.

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global In-situ particle measurement market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and geography.

Based on technology, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented as:

Sieve Analysis

Dynamic Light Scattering

Laser Diffraction

Coulter Principle

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis

Others

Based on application, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented as:

Nanotechnology

Food & Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical

Medicines

Cosmetics

Semiconductor Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Based on end user, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented as:

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Research & Development

Others

