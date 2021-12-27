Coffee Substitutes Market To Flourish With An Impressive CAGR During 2021-2031

The study on the Global Coffee Substitutes Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Coffee Substitutes Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Coffee Substitutes Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Coffee Substitutes Market in the assessment period.

Coffee Substitutes Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Coffee Substitutes Spoiling the Taste of Conventional Coffee Market

The conventional coffee market has realized moderate growth over the past three years, and is likely to settle much lower by the end of 2018. World coffee exports also reduced over the past few years, settling down to 9.13 Mn coffee bags in October 2016 from 9.31 Mn coffee bags in October 2015. A shift in the focus towards coffee substitutes is one of contributing factors responsible for the significant drop in global coffee consumption. The declining consumption of coffee due to rising health concerns is expected to support the growth of the coffee substitutes market in the upcoming years.

In February 2018, coffee prices declined by 1.2% to 114.2 US cents/lb. Not just prices, but global coffee production also witnessed a sizable shrink in the year 2017/18. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that, world coffee production in the fiscal year 2017/18 will be 600,000 bags lower as compared to that in the previous year. These statistics reflect moderate performance of the global coffee market, though indicate white spaces of opportunities for the global coffee substitutes market.

Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies to Filter Demand for Caffeine

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), the allergy prevalence in the world is estimated to be in the range of 10-40%. In 2016, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) stated that, over 150 million Europeans suffered from one or more allergic diseases. It also predicts that, by 2025, half of the European population will be suffering from several allergic diseases.

Though caffeine allergies are rare as compared to other food allergies, the prevalence of caffeine sensitivity is increasing around the globe. High awareness among consumers about the harsh allergic reactions to coffee is accelerating the development of the global coffee substitutes market.

Essential Takeaways from the Coffee Substitutes Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Coffee Substitutes Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Coffee Substitutes Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Coffee Substitutes Market.

Important queries related to the Coffee Substitutes Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Coffee Substitutes Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Coffee Substitutes Market during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Coffee Substitutes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Coffee Substitutes Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Coffee Substitutes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ascorbyl Palmitate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Coffee Substitutes Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Coffee Substitutes Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Coffee Substitutes Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

