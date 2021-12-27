In-car Infotainment System Market Analysis, Business Strategy and Forecast 2025

The “In-Car Infotainment Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the In-car infotainment market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global in-car infotainment market size is estimated to be USD 37,628.2 million by the end of 2025, as per a new report released by Million Insights. The market is predicted to expand at over 12.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. Growing adoption of smartphones is a major factor attributing to the growth of the market.

Consumers across the world are emphasizing on enhanced experience while driving or commuting, which, in turn, has bolstered the demand for in-car infotainment systems. Rising focus on driver convenience has resulted in manufacturers developing innovative solutions to cater to the demand. Car infotainment offers various features such as navigation information, Bluetooth connectivity, voice control and update on real-time traffic.

However, the high cost involved in the integration of these technologies in the automobile is estimated to hinder the market growth. This is why the majority of infotainment systems are limited to luxury and premium vehicles. Besides, privacy and security concern related in deploying the infotainment system is estimated to further slow the market growth.

The in-car infotainment system market is mostly driven by the rising demand from commercial vehicles. The deployment of infotainment systems in commercial vehicles helps in improving efficiency and minimizing response time. Since commercial vehicles travel longer, infotainment system further helps in enhancing drivers’ experience.

