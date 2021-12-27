Textile Adhesives Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization : FactMR

Textile adhesives are used in the textile industry to bond different fabric components as an alternative to sewing garments, ultimately providing reliable dimension and performance. The wide range of textile adhesives available for a broad spectrum of applications meet almost all practical requirements and have access to the global market. As a result, research & development teams primarily focus on combining innovation and cost effectiveness and developing tailor-made solutions for different applications that imbibe the use of textile adhesives.

Textile adhesives offer cloth manufacturers attractive material options, paving way for new designs and enhancing the overall quality of the final product in terms of look. The process of creating adhesive bonds among textile products is complex due to the non-availability of chemical bonding sites. As compared to hot melt textile Adhesives, water-based textile adhesives are an environment-friendly solution. In terms of substrate, polyester has a wider temperature range of up to 180 degree Centigrade, as compared to polyamide and polyurethane.

Textile Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global textile adhesives market include:

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

UHU GmbH & Co KG

Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG

M. G. Becker GmbH & Co. KG

Robatech AG

CHT Group

Sika AG

The Reynolds Company

Synthomer Plc

Vinavil S.p.A.

Textile Adhesives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the textile adhesives market has been segmented into:

Hot Melt textile adhesives

Water Based textile adhesives

On the basis of substrate, the textile adhesives market has been segmented into:

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyester (PES)

On the basis of application, the textile adhesives market has been segmented into:

Automotive

Sports Wear

Home

Leisure and Fashion

Work Wears

Special Application Protection Textiles Medical Textiles Neoprene Textiles



Textile Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints The textile adhesives industry is expected to witness changes in developed countries such as the U.S., the EU and Japan as the demand pattern will shift towards technical textiles. A major part of the textile industry is largely concentrated in China, South Asia and South-East Asia due to the availability of low-cost manpower and abundant raw materials in Asian countries. As a result, the major chunk of the demand for textile adhesives stems from the Asia Pacific. Textile product manufacturers rely heavily upon adhesive technology to ensure quality output from their production lines for assembling different parts of textiles. As a result, textile adhesive manufacturers are developing new technologies in collaboration with textile product end-users such as automotive and sports product manufacturers. Over the next decade, the automotive industry is expected to maintain a high growth rate and this will be a major driver for textile adhesives across the globe. Adding to this, the new market segment of the textile market, technical textiles, is important for textile adhesive suppliers as applications are expanding with innovative products being launched for different end uses in various industries such as agriculture, clothing, construction, healthcare, transportation, packaging, and sports.