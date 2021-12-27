Burn Ointment Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Burn Ointment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global burn ointment market size is estimated to touch USD 1.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the forecast duration. Factors such as increasing awareness about various treatment methods, technological advancements and increasing incidents of the blaze are propelling the growth of the market.

Government supportive initiatives aimed at providing easy reimbursement up to 100% is further driving the market growth. Easy reimbursement has led to easy access to advanced wound care facilities. Apart from the government, non-governmental organizations such as the American Burn Association (ABA) are also contributing to increasing awareness.

The rise in the number of burn accidents is likely to supplement the growth of cost-effective treatment methods. As reported by the World Health Organization, almost 96% of fatal fire accidents occur in low and middle-income countries. Further, the global health body states that 265,000 deaths take place annually due to fire-related accidents. Therefore, the rise in the number of fire-accidents in these countries offers a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

North America held the highest share in the burn ointment market with 42.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing number of burn-accidents and growing awareness regarding treatment methods. While, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to register the maximum growth over the forecast duration owing to the increasing number of fire-accidents in Southeast Asian countries.

Burn Ointment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Topical Antibiotics

Silver

Iodine

Others

Burn Ointment Depth of Burn Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Minor

Partial Thickness

Full Thickness

List of Key Players of Burn Ointment Market

Johnson & Johnson

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr.Morepen

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Inc.

