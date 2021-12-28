Vented Stretch Wrap Market Set To Witness An Uptick During To 2021 – 2031

A vented stretch wrap also known as a ventilated stretch wrap or perforated stretch wrap has holes cut in it to allow free airflow to maintain the quality of the product. This comes in different sizes and uses different material which makes it possible in multiple industries. The global Vented Stretch wrap market is witnessing a substantial growth rate over the past few years and is expected to grow further for the next few years. The vented stretch wrap is used across multiple industries, because of the variety of applications.

This plays a major role in maintaining the quality of produce during transit and storage. Vented stretches are used to secure the pallet loads of fresh or cold farm produce majorly. The vented stretch wrap is majorly used for wrapping flowers, meat and dairy products, wood, and other produce. They are largely used to wrap pallet loads as they are moisture-resistant and air resistant. The vented stretch wraps are user-friendly, Cost-effective, and more energy-efficient. The Vented Stretch wrap is further segmented based on the product type, the material used, dimensions, regions, and end-user.

What are the strategies that key players in the vented stretch market are adopting to increase their Market Share?

The few key players producing vented stretch wrap market in the global market are

Landsberg

Megaplast

Crawford packaging

Dunia pack

AEP industries

Crocco

Mima films

Deriblok

Duo plast

Tamanet USA

Western plastics.

Vented Stretch Wrap Market: Key Segmentation

Based on the product type, the vented stretch wrap market is segmented as Perforated Manual wrap Perforated Machine wrap

Based on the material, the vented stretch wrap market is segmented into Polyurethane Polyethylene Linear Low-density Polyethylene Polyethylene Terephthalate

Based on the application, the vented stretch wrap market is segmented into Dairy products Fresh meat Fruits & vegetables Agricultural produce Horticultural produce Processed foods Floral market Fuels Pet foods Pharmaceutical companies

Based on the region, the vented stretch wrap market is majorly segmented into North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle east & Africa



What are the key trends impacting the growth of the Vented Stretch Wrap Market? The use of bioplastic materials for packaging in multiple industries drives the growth of this market. Increasing demand for the replacement of metal and all other materials that are not environmentally friendly and are not durable boosts the market growth of vented stretch wrap. Trends also show that the demand for hygienic and durable food packaging material is expected to encourage market growth. Vented stretch wraps are made up of reusable plastic and can be easily recycled hence this can replace all other existing packaging material. This will reduce the increasing consumer environmental concerns and helps to accelerate the growth. The food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry is growing exponentially which is a positive sign for the vented Stretch market. The food industry is also witnessing a major shift towards healthy foods; Plant-based foods, fruits, and vegetables, increasing the market growth. The demand for the vented stretch wrap is driven by advances in food packaging. The food packaging segment is the primary market for vented stretch wrap packaging. Hence, advancements in the food and beverage industry directly impact the market growth of vented stretch wrap packaging.