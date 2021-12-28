Heavy Duty Trucks Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 56.1 Billion by 2031

According to Fact.MR, the global heavy-duty truck market surpassed a market value of US$ 35 Bn in 2020, spurred largely by the ever increasing volumes of industrial operations in the recent past. In terms of revenue, the global heavy-duty trucks market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 56.1 Bn across forecast period.

Heavy duty trucks institute a vital part of the transport industry. Heavy duty trucks across the globe are responsible for the majority of the freight & logistics movement over the land and are pivotal vehicle in the construction, manufacturing, and agriculture sector. Heavy duty trucks are predominantly crucial to the mining and construction industry, as dump trucks and ready-mix concrete trucks are necessary to transport a large number of materials. Additionally, current signs of progress in road infrastructure and growing demand from e-commerce sector are likely to boost heavy duty trucks sales across the globe over the forecast period.

The Demand analysis of Heavy Duty Trucks Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Heavy Duty Trucks Market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered

Class

Class 7 Heavy Duty Trucks

Class 8 Heavy Duty Trucks

Class 9 Heavy Duty Trucks

Fuel

Diesel-powered Heavy Duty Trucks

Natural Gas-powered Heavy Duty Trucks

Hybrid Electric Heavy Duty Trucks

Gasoline-powered Heavy Duty Trucks

Application

Heavy Duty Trucks for Logistics

Heavy Duty Trucks for Construction

Heavy Duty Trucks for Agriculture

Heavy Duty Trucks for Defence

Heavy Duty Trucks for Mining

Heavy Duty Trucks for Other Applications

The Market survey of Heavy Duty Trucks offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Heavy Duty Trucks, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Heavy Duty Trucks Market across the globe.

Some of the Heavy Duty Trucks Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Heavy Duty Trucks and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Heavy Duty Trucks Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Heavy Duty Trucks market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Heavy Duty Trucks Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Heavy Duty Trucks Market during the forecast period.

How are Technological Breakthroughs Impacting Demand for Heavy Duty Trucks?

The global heavy duty trucks industry is currently witnessing a complete change in manufacturing concept. Autonomous trucks, electric trucks and driverless trucks are ready to make a hefty impact on the industry.

The global heavy duty trucks market is backed by an increasing number of infrastructure projects and upsurge in demand from the logistics sector across the globe.

The boom in the e-commerce sector, demand for the heavy duty trucks is likely to propel over the forecast period. Such factors are driving the adoption of Heavy-Duty Trucks in the market.

Why is the U.S Brimming with Opportunities for Heavy Duty Trucks?

Increased emphasis on incorporating technological advancements in the domestic automotive industry has led to a mushrooming demand for autonomous and self-driven heavy duty trucks across the U.S.

In addition, the integration of ADAS technologies for monitoring and prevention of accidents is increasing the usage factor of heavy-duty trucks that would prevent the loss of human life and goods. Thus, the U.S market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

What Growth Prospects Abound in Asia?

China and India are two major countries undergoing rapid change. The expeditious growing nature of industrialization and manufacturing units has positively influenced the sales of heavy-duty trucks.

In addition, the governments of the countries are investing in road improvement and manufacturing units. Thus, the market is projected to exhibit a high growth with a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

Along with Europe, the Asian market will account for 45% of the global heavy duty trucks industry revenue by 2031. The market is developing at a rapid pace with an increasing application of heavy-duty trucks across all major sectors.

