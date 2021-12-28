Polycoated Packaging Market To Incur Rapid Extension During 2021 – 2031

The global sales/shipment of polycoated packaging are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-31. The demand for polycoated packaging products will witness a steady growth owing to a preference for quality packaging and a rise in the number of consumer goods manufacturers and distributors.

Polycoated Packaging: Key players

Some key manufacturers and suppliers in the polycoated packaging market include

Nippon Industries

Delta Paper

Patels Polypack

G T Pack Industries

Jagannath Industries Pvt. Ltd.

West Rock Company

Cheevers Specialty Paper and Film

Taizhou Kindeal Paper Co. Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Graphic Packaging International

Polycoated Packaging: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, the global polycoated packaging market is segmented as: Polycoated Carton Polycoated Paper Polycoated Paperboard Others

Based on Polymer Types, the global polycoated packaging market is segmented as: Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyester Film Laminates

Based on Application, the global polycoated packaging market is segmented as: Industrial Packaging Food and Beverages Meat and Poultry Seafood Beverages Bakery and confectionery Others Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics and Personal care Chemicals Others



Polycoated Packaging’s added Advantage to be a Major Market Driver Polycoated packaging is extensively utilized in applications requiring a moisture or grease barrier. Polycoated packaging has various advantages over other forms of packaging, including cost-effectiveness, durability, and strength. As it is not absorbent, polycoated packaging resists dirt and moisture and requires less ink to print. Furthermore, polycoated packaging products lend themselves well to customization. Depending on the packaging requirements of various industries, it might be moulded or include special additives for appearance, visibility, or texture. These factors will drive the market demand for polycoated packaging.

An Increase in Online Retailing will Drive demand for Polycoated Packaging Online retailing is expanding globally, fuelled by the Internet and smartphone usage. Customers are increasingly purchasing items online which will increase the market share for polycoated packaging. People are increasingly consuming products such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals while on the go. This will boost the growth for easy and portable packaging solutions, with the polycoated packaging market benefitting as well.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Polycoated Packaging Market The US and Canada market for polycoated packaging is set to witness rapid growth in the forecasted period. Product packaging is easy, useful, and environmentally friendly styles is projected to gain traction in the years ahead. Busier lifestyles, greater spending power, and, as a result, increased demand for rapid and on-the-go packaged items are driving demand in the US polycoated packaging market. Several innovative technologies and sustainable practices are being introduced in the regional packaging industry, which will stimulate demand for polycoated packaging. Seventh Generation, for instance, introduced a new ‘Earthcoating’ poly compound that will improve the recyclability of its polycoated cartons.

Europe Polycoated Packaging Market outlook

The region’s polycoated packaging market will rise rapidly as the region’s middle-class population expands. The food and beverage segment is predicted to own the largest share in the market. With customers becoming more hygiene-conscious, there is a higher emphasis on safe and durable packaging, which will drive the sales of polycoated packaging.

Additionally, e-commerce will drive demand for custom-printed and attractive packaging in the region. Since polycoated packaging is highly suitable for both customization and printing, Europe will see an increase in polycoated packaging in the e-commerce segment.



Polycoated packaging Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

