Sanitizer Sachet Market To Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 – 2031

According to latest research, the global market of Sanitizer Sachet is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18%-20% in between the assessment period of 2021-2031. The Sanitizer sachet market is an upcoming segment for the market of hand sanitizers as a whole. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic which started in early 2020, the demand for hand sanitizers has sky rocketed. Due to the global outbreak of the virus in such a short period of time, demand for hand hygiene products has outpaced supply in both online and brick and mortar sales channels globally. In order to increase accessibility and reach for low budget consumers, key players are launching sachets of hand sanitizers making it easily accessible and more budget friendly.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Sanitizer Sachet?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Sanitizer Sachet include

  • CavinKare
  • Dolphin Hygiene
  • Unilever
  • Patanjali Ayurved
  • LB Industries Private Limited
  • ITC
  • JSR Amenities Private Limited
  • Purity Flexpack Limited
  • Arham Hygienix
  • Wiz care
  • Dabur
  • GoSan
  • Yash Herbal International Private Limited
  • Morepen Laboratories.

Key Segments

  • By Form

    • Liquid
    • Wipes
    • Gel
    • Others

  • By Application

    • Personal & Residential
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Hotels
    • Clinics
    • Households
    • Hospitals
    • Diagnostic laboratories
    • Aviation industry
    • Others

What is Driving Demand for Sanitizer Sachet?

Increased awareness of hand cleanliness is gaining traction as a critical approach for reducing nosocomial infections. As a result, hand hygiene is the most essential aspect of personal care, resulting in the widespread use of hand sanitizers. Additionally, the growing impact of social media and online marketing has exposed individuals to contemporary personal care and hygiene trends, which is driving up consumer use of hand sanitizers as a whole. Furthermore, the government promotes the use of hand care products in order to raise consumer awareness and prevent health problems. The WHO and the FDA, for example, have taken steps to raise public awareness about hand hygiene and the dangers associated with not doing so, which has made the consumers more aware about the concerns of hand hygiene.

To enhance this market’s scope, well-known manufacturers such as Henkel Corporation, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble, are offering hand sanitizers in handy packaging such as sachets and small bottles, which makes it easy to use as it is more portable and convenient and in turn has made the product popular among the consumers. Key players are focusing on expansion of in the market through easy product availability by launching hand sanitizers in small sachets of 1ml and 2ml, which completes the goal of making these hand sanitizers easily accessible and inexpensive too. This in turn will also benefit the consumers in the non – accessible parts of different countries all across the globe.

Sanitizer Sachet in high demand from the Aviation Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous effect on the aviation sector, impacting passenger flow, air freight demand, airport employment, and inbound revenues. To curb the spread of the deadly virus, airports and various airlines worldwide are laying emphasis on the disinfection and sanitization of all the surface touchpoints in the aircraft cabins and are also providing the flight attendants with personal safety kit each containing a face shield, face masks and sanitizer pouches. This in turn creates a vast opportunity for the key players to focus on products like sanitizer pouches, which will continue to be in high demand as slowly the travel industry is making its way to open up slowly and steadily as some of the countries are now opening up for travel.

US and Canada Sanitizer Sachet Market Outlook

The Sanitizer market as a whole is projected to be driven by growing concern for health and hygiene. The market in these developed countries is growing due to increasing product availability and increased penetration of both online and offline channels.

With the presence of larger number of market players in US and Canada coupled with the ease of carrying the small sachets as part of daily routine can provide growth traction to the sanitizer sachet market in the coming assessment period.

APAC Demand Outlook for Sanitizer Sachet

The region of APAC is estimated to be one of the major markets for Sanitizer Sachet owing to the increasing consumer awareness regarding hand hygiene, still high prevalence of offline shopping and increasing government initiatives to curb the spread of Covid – 19, which is fueling the demand for sanitizer pouches in countries like India and China.

Especially in markets such as India where affordability plays a bigger role, market for sanitizer pouches provides a new opportunity as it is cost effective at the first place and will also have the key proposition of easy availability, especially in kirana stores in the rural areas throughout the country. These key driving factors are expected to fuel the demand for sanitizer sachet market in the future.

Sanitizer Sachet Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

