Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market Outlook and Growth Rate to 2025

The "Supplements & Nutrition Packaging Market" report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Supplements & nutrition packaging market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global supplements & nutrition packaging market size is anticipated to value USD 28.1 billion until 2025. The surging adoption of dietary supplements to fulfill the mineral deficiency in the human body coupled with surging health awareness among youngsters is anticipated to drive the market growth.

In 2018, the primary packaging segment accounted for a substantial share across the global market owing to the rising consumption of dietary powdered supplements and energy drinks. The secondary & tertiary packaging segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 5.0% across the global market over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025 due to the increasing popularity of the e-commerce industry.

In 2018, the powder formulation segment dominated the global market with a share of 46.0% on account of the rising consumption of amino acids and protein powders among the millennial population. On the other hand, the liquid segment is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing popularity of energy and sports drinks in the cans and bottles.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share across the global supplements & nutrition packaging market in 2018 due to the consumption of nutrition and dietary supplements by the millennial population residing across this region. While North America also held a significant share across the global market on account of efforts being undertaken by governing authorities for developing and improving the manufacturing sector.

The market across the globe includes key players such as Gerresheimer AG; BALL CORPORATION.,SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc, Alpha Packaging, and Assemblies Unlimited, Inc. Constant innovation for the development of advanced packaging solutions for gaining customer attraction is being undertaken by these players.

