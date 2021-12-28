Heparin Market Outlook to 2026: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Heparin Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global heparin market is anticipated to value USD 7.4 billion until 2026. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2026. An increase in the number of cases associated with deep vein thrombosis, renal diseases, and cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive the market growth.

In 2018, the application segment of coronary artery disease dominated the global market due to the increasing number of incidences and prevalence of heart disorders among the millennial population. The venous thromboembolism segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years on account of increasing awareness about thrombosis among the millennial population residing in the developed regions.

The outpatient end-use segment held the largest share across the global market, in 2018. This segment also accounted for the highest CAGR of 2.4% across the global market over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2026 due to the increasing preference of the subcutaneous drug administration route prevailing among the population.

North America accounted for the highest share across the global heparin market, in 2018 due to the rising number of cardiovascular disorders and sports injuries prevailing among the population across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth in the upcoming years due to emerging opportunities, improved healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives undertaken by governments of countries like China, India, and Japan.

The market for heparins across the globe includes key players such as Baxter, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Leo Pharma A/S, B. Braun Medical Inc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Constant innovation and new drug development is being undertaken by these players for gaining a cutting edge over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the coronary artery disease application segment dominated the global heparin market.

The outpatients end-use segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 2.4% across the global market over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2026.

North America accounted for the highest share across the global market in 2018.

