Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2025

The Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global plant phenotyping equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 276.86 million until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.51% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The surging need for assessing, validating and identifying genetic markers of plants and to obtain more productivity from them is propelling the market growth for plant phenotyping equipment.

The end-use segment of the field dominated the global market in 2017 on account of the increasing adoption of such equipment for enhancing the crop yield and production. On the other hand, the greenhouse end-use segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to the increasing adoption of high-throughput platforms for deployment in greenhouses.

In 2017, the quality assessment application segment dominated the global market owing to the surging need for assessing and analyzing yield, growth and crop patterns for enhancing their productivity. The application segment of product development is expected to register a CAGR of around 12.0% in the upcoming years.

North America accounted for a substantial share across the global plant phenotyping equipment market owing to the rising number of initiatives being undertaken by the governing authorities for developing crops having more yield. Europe is also expected to show substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to the shifting trend towards the establishment of phenotyping infrastructure prevailing across this region.

The market includes key players such as Heinz Walz GmbH; BASF SE; LemnaTec GmbH; Keygene; Qubit Systems Inc.; and Photon Systems Instruments. They are investing hugely to develop innovative and technologically advanced products for widening their global presence and product portfolio.

Plant Phenotyping Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Greenhouse

Field

Laboratory

Plant Phenotyping Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Plant Research

Breeding

Product Development

Quality Assessment

Plant Phenotyping Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

